'Doctors' spoilers: Will Sid Vere reconnect with his brother?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is desperate to try and reconnect with his brother Laurence Richards (Rishard Beckett) on Doctors.



Sid has been a bad big brother of late and keeps cancelling plans with Laurence.



So Laurence's adoptive mum Eileen Richards (Rachel Atkins) has put her foot down and threatened to stop Sid from seeing Laurence unless he gets his act together!



Sid is determined to get back in Eileen's good books and re establish his relationship with Laurence by attending Laurence's sponsored bike ride.



But Sid also unexpectedly finds himself forming a closer bond with Eileen, after he opens up to her about the reason why he's been in a bad place of late following the death of his boxing buddy, Lewis earlier this year.



It seems Eileen is not such a dragon after all!



The sponsored bike ride also includes a silent auction.



Laurence bids on a parachute jump and, much to Eileen's horror, he wins it!



Since the parachute adventure is for TWO people, WHO will join Laurence for the jump?

Charita may have a solution for Rob and Karen's lack of spark in the bedoom on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is bored of sitting around and wants to get back to work.



So at his next counselling session with Charita Sharma (Maya Saroya), Rob plays up the positive things he's been doing to try and feel better after his PTSD resurfaced.



However, Rob is still a bit prickly when it comes to discussing his marriage to wife Karen (Jan Pearson).



Rob and Karen have lost their sizzle in the bedroom... and it's a problem.



Charita suggests a change in the medication that Rob is taken.



Could the meds be causing the problem?



After his latest counselling session, Karen is optimistic this will lead her to get back the old Rob she knows and loves...

Zara meets two childhod friends with a secret on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Childhood friends Sam Bailey (Stuart Quigley) and Jonah Marsh (Tevye Mark Matheson) both have hangovers from hell after a BIG night out.



Desperate for some stronger painkillers, Jonah goes to the surgery to try and get some codeine.



But he has to lie and pretend he is Sam so he can get seen quickly.



Unaware of Jonah's deception, Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) accidentally reveals that Sam is on anti-psychotics for his schizoaffective disorder.



Jonah is secretly shocked by this revelation about his best mate.



Unable to handle the truth about Sam's mental health diagnosis, Johan returns to Sam's flat, grabs his stuff and storms off...



Will Zara realise the SHOCK ERROR she has made and try to help heal the sudden rift between the two buddies?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.