Doctors spoilers: Will Suni RESIGN from The Mill?
Airs Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It wasn't that long ago that Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) was suspended from his job on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But after being cleared for a return to work, it looks like the GP may be about to QUIT The Mill for real!
Suni is not happy after his meddling mum Nina's (Wendi Peters) unexpected decision to leave her own position at the surgery... and hand over her partnership in the practice to him.
Suni can talk the talk at times but is still unsure if he is ready for or even wants to be a partner at The Mill.
Especially with all the added responsibility and decision making that comes with the role.
After moving out of the family home, it seems Suni is ready to put even more distance between himself and Nina...
She is alarmed when she catches him writing a RESIGNATION letter!
Suddenly, Nina's BIG plan is falling apart!
Is there any chance of talking Suni around and convincing him to accept his new opportunity?
Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) had a busy day from hell on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
Which ended with a pregnant patient about to go into labour in the middle of Reception!
However, regular receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is not impressed when temp receptionist Paige is a no-show for work.
Kirsty discovers Paige has decided to take a mental health day without giving her any warning.
Which means it's now Kirsty's turn to work alone on Reception!
Is Kirsty about to have her own busy day from hell too?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits Penny Hilton (Kaye Brown) at home.
Penny has a brain tumour and is being looked after by her daughter, Bella (Lauren Drennan).
But something about Bella isn't quite right...
Bella has been seeing visions of her DEAD twin sister, Anna!
Luca becomes concerned that Bella is not coping with the pressure of being her mum's carer.
Maybe Penny would be better off in professional care?
Then, Bella's boyfriend, Sean Healy (Niall Costigan) turns-up... causing Bella to SNAP!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.