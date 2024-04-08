Doctors spoilers: Will Suni RESIGN from The Mill?

It wasn't that long ago that Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) was suspended from his job on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But after being cleared for a return to work, it looks like the GP may be about to QUIT The Mill for real!



Suni is not happy after his meddling mum Nina's (Wendi Peters) unexpected decision to leave her own position at the surgery... and hand over her partnership in the practice to him.



Suni can talk the talk at times but is still unsure if he is ready for or even wants to be a partner at The Mill.



Especially with all the added responsibility and decision making that comes with the role.



After moving out of the family home, it seems Suni is ready to put even more distance between himself and Nina...



She is alarmed when she catches him writing a RESIGNATION letter!



Suddenly, Nina's BIG plan is falling apart!



Is there any chance of talking Suni around and convincing him to accept his new opportunity?

There could be some BAD news in store for Nina on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) had a busy day from hell on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Which ended with a pregnant patient about to go into labour in the middle of Reception!



However, regular receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is not impressed when temp receptionist Paige is a no-show for work.

Kirsty discovers Paige has decided to take a mental health day without giving her any warning.



Which means it's now Kirsty's turn to work alone on Reception!

Is Kirsty about to have her own busy day from hell too?

Paige needs some time out on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits Penny Hilton (Kaye Brown) at home.



Penny has a brain tumour and is being looked after by her daughter, Bella (Lauren Drennan).



But something about Bella isn't quite right...



Bella has been seeing visions of her DEAD twin sister, Anna!



Luca becomes concerned that Bella is not coping with the pressure of being her mum's carer.

Maybe Penny would be better off in professional care?



Then, Bella's boyfriend, Sean Healy (Niall Costigan) turns-up... causing Bella to SNAP!

Luca becomes worried about an ill mum and her carer daughter on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY is Bella having visions of her late twin sister Anna on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer