Doctors spoilers: Will Suni reveal THE TRUTH about imposter Harry?

WHAT is the connection between Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) and dodgy imposter, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remember when Suni recognised Harry's photo on a poster, when the Police were on the lookout for the man impersonating Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan)?



After a SHOCK discovery by both Jimmi and surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Suni now has some BIG explaining to do.



Practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has arranged a review panel to investigate the situation.



Suni's professional reputation and job could now be on the line...

When Harry met Suni on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Suni's mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), has been banned from appearing on the review panel herself because of her personal connection to the case.



So she warns Suni to stand-up for himself.



Zara, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) all have questions for Suni about his involvement with fake medic Harry, who has recently been misdiagnosing patients.



As the episode flashbacks in time, Suni reveals how he first met Harry at University.



Harry supported Suni after his dad died.



But their friendship started to take a darker turn when Harry began using painkillers for a back injury...



So how did Harry end-up advertising himself as "Dr Jimmi" around Campus and making home visits in exchange for cash to help pay for his drug addiction?



Will Suni come clean with the terrible truth and possibly risk his future prospects at The Mill?

Al, Zara and Sid question Suni on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Suni reveal the FULL truth on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer