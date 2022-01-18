'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael and Emma's FEUD continues!

Just like the January weather, things are still rather chilly between Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) at the surgery on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, the ladies had a falling out after Emma questioned a patient diagnosis made by Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



While Daniel welcomed Emma's opinion, Zara seemed to take it personally when Emma challenged Daniel.



So now the pair ain't on speaking terms!



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is highly entertained when he observes the frosty atmosphere between Zara and Emma.



He can't resist teasing them both about their latest squabble!



However, Daniel is still troubled by his discussion with Emma and what happened with his patient, Rowena Mitchell.



Worried and wanting another opinion, Daniel asks Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) to review Rowena's medical file.

Hazeem gets some career advice on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) was settling in nicely at Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) house.



That was until Daisha Rashid (Sophie Kandola) tracked Hazeem down in Letherbridge and arrived on the doorstep.



Daisha seems keen to carry on their travel romance.



But for some reason, Hazeem doesn't seem so keen to spend time with Daisha.



While Ruhma takes Daisha out shopping, Hazeem agrees to a careers chat with surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



What advice will Bear offer Hazeem about his future?

It's been a long while since we saw Steve McDonald's twin brother, Andy on Coronation Street.



But Nicholas Cochrane, who used to play the character on the ITV soap, guest stars on today's episode of Doctors.



He plays Kenny Coles, whose teenage son, Josh (Badger Skelton) gets arrested by policeman, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) for stealing a bike.



At the police station, Josh refuses to answer Rob's questions.



However, Rob becomes curious about a photo of a woman that Josh has on him.



Rob recognises the woman and alarm bells ring when Josh claims the woman is his DEAD mum.



WHERE does Rob recognise the mystery woman from?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.