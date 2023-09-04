Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael BREAKS DOWN over Daniel...

WHO does Zara Carmichael confide in as Daniel continues to drown his sorrows on Doctors?

The atmosphere is still frosty between Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel has begun to drown his sorrows with booze, since he found out the full story about what happened between Zara and university student, Miles Bailey.



Daniel is angry that Zara didn't come clean about the kiss sooner.



And then there was THAT video footage...



At home, Zara and Daniel try to put on a show of normality for the sake of their son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).



But it's all getting a bit much for Zara who also has to put up with Daniel's moody behaviour at The Mill too.



After a member of staff complains about Zara's rude behaviour, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) steps in to find out WHAT is going on!

What's in the box? Scarlett and Luca are puzzled by a MYSTERY package on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are surprised by a mysterious delivery.



The package contains a strange shaped vase.



But WHO does the vase belong to?



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is embarrassed when she sees the vase.



It's an unfortunate reminder of THAT pottery class, where midwife Ruhma met the rather handsome Mickey Gilmore!



Can Ruhma put her embarassment behind her?



And what will the rest of the surgery staff make of her pottery handiwork?

Will Ruhma's vase meet with Al's approval on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is on shift with Rapid Response when he witnesses a crime!



Street cleaner Mervyn Golightly (Keith Hyland) enlists Sid's help after a young lad, Logan Padmore (Dan Tiernan), starts to have what looks like an asthma attack.



However, things are not what they seem and Logan makes a speedy recovery!



Sid is unaware that Logan is desperate to impress his dodgy granddad, Chris (Andy Linden), and is out to steal an expensive watch from a local jewellery shop!



As an alarm sounds at the jewellery shop, will Sid get caught-up in the crime?

Sid meets street cleaner Mervyn while out with Rapid Response on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC )

Sid is about to discover that Logan is up to no good on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play