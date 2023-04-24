Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael goes UNDERCOVER!

Zara Carmichael poses as an estate agent to find out more about the redevelopment of the Beechwalk on Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is determined to put a STOP to the redevelopment of the Beechwalk on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But her surgery co-workers, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), are both alarmed when Zara reveals she has a plan to confront the property developers directly.



She's going undercover, posing as an ambitious estate agent called Tara Mills!



Tara is in town to check out the Letherbridge property scene.



Zara/Tara meets with Ross Hutchinson (Robert Wilfort), the developer working on the Beechwalk.



Ross has a whole sales pitch ready as he reveals more about the plans for the Beechwalk to the undercover GP!



But things take an unexpected turn when Zara makes a SHOCK discovery...

Bear is impressed by Tanisha's lavish lifestyle on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) visits Tanisha Fonseca (Andrea Ali) at home.



Business manager Bear is impressed by her fancy place and lifestyle.



It's clear that Tanisha has made her way nicely up the career ladder since they were both at University together.



Bear continues to feel his own current status is lacking in comparison to hers.



Tanisha questions what happened to the go-getting Bear she knew before.



Will Tanisha's career ambition start to rub-off on Bear?

Malika is reunited with a former midwife colleague on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) is still covering for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), while she is off working elsewhere.



At St Phil's Hospital, Malika is reunited with an old colleague, Maisie Owens (Jacqui-Lee Pryce), who is now working as a private midwife.



Maisie arrives with pregnant Kim Lewis (Lorraine Tai) and her husband, Paul (Jack Derges, who previously played builder Andy Flynn on EastEnders and got involved with the Mitchell sisters).



It soon becomes clear that Paul and Kim don't want to be in an NHS hospital.



But Maisie is concerned, since their unborn baby's heart rate has dropped...



Malika must get into EMERGENCY mode and help Maisie, when the situation takes a life-threatening turn...

Kim experiences serious complications with her pregnancy on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

