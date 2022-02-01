'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael hears a SHOCK confession!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is loving having her old school friend, Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille) in town on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



High flying fashion businesswoman Davinia has given Zara some advice about dealing with staff.



So on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara decides to put Davinia's advice into practice at the Mill.



Zara reckons the surgery staff take advantage of her and partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



So Zara decides to put her foot down!



She doesn't agree with Daniel letting nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) have a day off.



Then she gets into a squabble with midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) after reprimanding Ruhma for not calling back one of her pregnant patients.



But maybe Zara shouldn't be so quick to take Davinia's advice.



At home, Davinia has a BIG favour to ask her.



Davinia needs to lie to her husband and pretend she is staying with Zara.



How will Zara react when Davinia reveals she needs a cover story because she is having an affair!

Hazeem starts work at the Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma has told her lazy nephew, Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) to get his act together.



So with some help from business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Hazeem is being given a trial run on Reception!



Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is not exactly thrilled about Hazeem's total lack of experience.



But Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) reckons it will be fun working behind the desk with Hazeem.



Valerie takes it upon herself to train Hazeem.



She explains the dangers of breaching patient confidentiality and then demonstrates a particular situation through role play.



But things don't quite go as planned when Hazeem is left shaken by his first patient encounter...

Al tries to help teenager Neil escape a life of crime on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) treats teenager, Neil Hirst (Matthew Carver) after he is pushed down some stairs by a group of thugs.



But Neil is annoyed by Al's concern about his injured leg and the fact he has asthma.



They are interrupted by Neil's "friend", Sean McGurk (Tommy Oldroyd), who demands that Neil leave with him.



It seems the fellas have some unfinished business on the streets of Letherbridge.



When Al later decides to follow-up on Neil, he is alarmed to discover that Neil's home is being used for drug dealing.



Al reckons Neil should stay away from Sean.



But is Neil already in too deep with Sean and a life of drug dealing?

Neil is under pressure to deal drugs from his "friend" Sean on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.