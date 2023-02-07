Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is still haunted by the EXPLOSION...
Airs Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is trying to get back to normal after being trapped during the SHOCK explosion at the medical conference on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) throw a birthday party for their young son, Joe.
But things don't get off to a good start when the planned laser game has to be cancelled due to a sewage problem at the venue.
Daniel announces the new party venue is the Carmichael-Granger house, which leaves Zara feeling under pressure with all the party preparation.
She also has a medical report to write-up for surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
The clock is ticking!
So Zara is already on edge when Akeel Dhami (Gabeen Khan), the father of one of Joe's friends, slightly turns his nose up at the home venue and takeaway pizza choice.
Is Zara about to SNAP?
Meanwhile, there's a fresh face at The Mill in the shape of agency nurse, Lauren Katsaros (Taja Luegaezor Christian).
There's an instant attraction between Lauren and medic Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
Sid reveals they will be working together in the Minor Surgery Unit.
Lauren is surprised since her 'return to practice' training didn't include anything surgical.
However, wanting to make a good impression on Sid, she insists she'll be fine.
But can Sid and Lauren keep their focus on their patients as they continue to flirt throughout the day?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.