Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is still haunted by the EXPLOSION...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is trying to get back to normal after being trapped during the SHOCK explosion at the medical conference on Doctors.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) throw a birthday party for their young son, Joe.



But things don't get off to a good start when the planned laser game has to be cancelled due to a sewage problem at the venue.



Daniel announces the new party venue is the Carmichael-Granger house, which leaves Zara feeling under pressure with all the party preparation.



She also has a medical report to write-up for surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



The clock is ticking!



So Zara is already on edge when Akeel Dhami (Gabeen Khan), the father of one of Joe's friends, slightly turns his nose up at the home venue and takeaway pizza choice.



Is Zara about to SNAP?

Meanwhile, there's a fresh face at The Mill in the shape of agency nurse, Lauren Katsaros (Taja Luegaezor Christian).



There's an instant attraction between Lauren and medic Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Sid reveals they will be working together in the Minor Surgery Unit.



Lauren is surprised since her 'return to practice' training didn't include anything surgical.



However, wanting to make a good impression on Sid, she insists she'll be fine.



But can Sid and Lauren keep their focus on their patients as they continue to flirt throughout the day?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

