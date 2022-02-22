'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael is under pressure!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is about to feel the heat on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Word has got out about the planned takeover of Sutton Vale Surgery... and the staff at The Mill are not happy about it!



Surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara plan a meeting to break the news.



But the surgery partners are surprised to discover that everybody already knows about their plans.



Daniel chairs a meeting at the Campus Surgery with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair).



While Zara and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) come under fire at The Mill from Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).



The staff are annoyed about not being consulted in the first place.



Suddenly there are requests for pay rises and concerns about extra workload.



Can Zara and Daniel keep everybody happy?



Or are the Sutton Vale plans already a disaster?

Luca is worried about patient Winnie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes another house visit to see elderly patient, Winnie Jones (Tina Gray).



Winnie has big plans for a round-the-world travel adventure.



But her health hasn't been great, which could jeopardise her plans.



Luca waits for an evaluation of Winnie from Sid.



After Sid completes his health check, will it be good news of bad news for Winnie?

Ex-librarian Ted gets accused of theft on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gets involved after a retired librarian, Ted Fletcher (Patrick Drury, who played Lord Chamberlain in Royal drama, The Crown) is accused of theft!



Ted still enjoys regular visits to the Letherbridge library he used to run.



But new Head Librarian, Stephen Payne (Gethin Alderman) clearly doesn't like Ted.



When Ted goes to leave the library, Stephen blocks his way and accuses him of stealing a book about the Titanic!



Stephen claims that loads of books have been stolen recently.



The thefts all coincide with Ted's visits to the library!



Can Rob and Ted's criminal lawyer daughter, Katy Merritt (Victoria Broom, who was recently seen on screen in BBC One's comedy-drama, Cheaters) get to the bottom of what is going on?

Head Librarian Stephen is out to catch a book thief on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.