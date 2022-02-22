'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael is under pressure!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 3 March 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is about to feel the heat on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Word has got out about the planned takeover of Sutton Vale Surgery... and the staff at The Mill are not happy about it!
Surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara plan a meeting to break the news.
But the surgery partners are surprised to discover that everybody already knows about their plans.
Daniel chairs a meeting at the Campus Surgery with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair).
While Zara and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) come under fire at The Mill from Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).
The staff are annoyed about not being consulted in the first place.
Suddenly there are requests for pay rises and concerns about extra workload.
Can Zara and Daniel keep everybody happy?
Or are the Sutton Vale plans already a disaster?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes another house visit to see elderly patient, Winnie Jones (Tina Gray).
Winnie has big plans for a round-the-world travel adventure.
But her health hasn't been great, which could jeopardise her plans.
Luca waits for an evaluation of Winnie from Sid.
After Sid completes his health check, will it be good news of bad news for Winnie?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gets involved after a retired librarian, Ted Fletcher (Patrick Drury, who played Lord Chamberlain in Royal drama, The Crown) is accused of theft!
Ted still enjoys regular visits to the Letherbridge library he used to run.
But new Head Librarian, Stephen Payne (Gethin Alderman) clearly doesn't like Ted.
When Ted goes to leave the library, Stephen blocks his way and accuses him of stealing a book about the Titanic!
Stephen claims that loads of books have been stolen recently.
The thefts all coincide with Ted's visits to the library!
Can Rob and Ted's criminal lawyer daughter, Katy Merritt (Victoria Broom, who was recently seen on screen in BBC One's comedy-drama, Cheaters) get to the bottom of what is going on?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.