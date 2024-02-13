Doctors spoilers: Zara meets a bride with a SHOCK SECRET!
Airs Thursday 22 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) discovers a BOMBSHELL that could jeopardise a wedding on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings.
Zara is on the scene when bride-to-be, Jess Godley (Victoria Blunt), collapses in reception at The Mill.
When Zara checks Jess over, she discovers that there is something that Jess hasn't told her fiance, Finlay Evans (Philip Cairns).
Jess admits she is worried that Finlay won't want to go through with the weddig if he finds out...
When Jess's best friend and future sister-in-law, Lorna Evans (Michele Gallagher), tracks her down to the surgery, will she find out about Jess's BIG secret?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) welcomes foster teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) to her new home.
However, the new fostering arrangement doesn't exactly get off to a good start when Liv is clearly not impressed by the Hollins house!
Elsewhere, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) notices that Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is extra tired as her noisy housemates kept her up all night.
But could Luca have a possible solution to Scarlett's sleepless nights?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is on a mission to help Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) with his fundraising charity auction.
Kirsty meets Dave for lunch at the Icon and she realises that he's out of his depth trying to arrange everything.
Back at the surgery, Kirsty suddenly has an idea for the charity auction.
But she's going to need some willing performers!
WHO will Kirsty manage to recruit for her charitable cause?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.