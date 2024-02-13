Doctors spoilers: Zara meets a bride with a SHOCK SECRET!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) discovers a BOMBSHELL that could jeopardise a wedding on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings.



Zara is on the scene when bride-to-be, Jess Godley (Victoria Blunt), collapses in reception at The Mill.



When Zara checks Jess over, she discovers that there is something that Jess hasn't told her fiance, Finlay Evans (Philip Cairns).



Jess admits she is worried that Finlay won't want to go through with the weddig if he finds out...



When Jess's best friend and future sister-in-law, Lorna Evans (Michele Gallagher), tracks her down to the surgery, will she find out about Jess's BIG secret?

WHAT is the secret that Jess is hiding on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) welcomes foster teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) to her new home.



However, the new fostering arrangement doesn't exactly get off to a good start when Liv is clearly not impressed by the Hollins house!



Elsewhere, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) notices that Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is extra tired as her noisy housemates kept her up all night.



But could Luca have a possible solution to Scarlett's sleepless nights?

Liv is moving into the Hollins house... OR is she on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is on a mission to help Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) with his fundraising charity auction.



Kirsty meets Dave for lunch at the Icon and she realises that he's out of his depth trying to arrange everything.



Back at the surgery, Kirsty suddenly has an idea for the charity auction.



But she's going to need some willing performers!



WHO will Kirsty manage to recruit for her charitable cause?

Kirsty and Dave are teaming-up for a charity fundraiser on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

