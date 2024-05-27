Doctors spoilers: Zara meets a NEW man?
Airs Monday 3 June 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) have headed off for a much needed weekend getaway on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The future is still uncertain at The Mill, since Zara has so far failed to find a new practice partner to replace her ex, Daniel Granger.
Michelle is hoping that Zara will forget about her work worries while they enjoy a weekend of R&R at a scenic countryside cottage.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara and Michelle enjoy a bike ride to the local village.
But Michelle has a surprise for Zara...
She wants Zara to meet an old colleague, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
What's the deal?
Is Michelle trying to set Zara up with a NEW man so she can forget about Daniel?
At Fircombe Manor in the Cotswolds, everyone is shaken-up after a SHOCK happening before evening dinner.
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) was hoping for an intriguing medical mystery to investigate for his podcast.
But "The Doctective" certainly wasn't expecting this turn of events!
It's not long before a DI Travis Lennox (Philip Middlemiss, who played Des Barnes on Coronation Street during the 90s) arrives at Fircombe Manor to question the family and their weekend guests.
Suddenly EVERYONE is a suspect!
It's not looking good for Hugo Carleton (ex-Hollyoaks star Danny Mac) after he discovers that his dad, Lord Rodney (David Calder), knew all about Hugo's debts.
Plus, the fact that Hugo had been petitioning the family solicitors to convince them Rodney was no longer of sound mind, to gain power of attorney...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.