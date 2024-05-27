Doctors spoilers: Zara meets a NEW man?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) have headed off for a much needed weekend getaway on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The future is still uncertain at The Mill, since Zara has so far failed to find a new practice partner to replace her ex, Daniel Granger.



Michelle is hoping that Zara will forget about her work worries while they enjoy a weekend of R&R at a scenic countryside cottage.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara and Michelle enjoy a bike ride to the local village.



But Michelle has a surprise for Zara...



She wants Zara to meet an old colleague, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



What's the deal?



Is Michelle trying to set Zara up with a NEW man so she can forget about Daniel?



Michelle introduces Zara to an old colleague Graham on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At Fircombe Manor in the Cotswolds, everyone is shaken-up after a SHOCK happening before evening dinner.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) was hoping for an intriguing medical mystery to investigate for his podcast.



But "The Doctective" certainly wasn't expecting this turn of events!



It's not long before a DI Travis Lennox (Philip Middlemiss, who played Des Barnes on Coronation Street during the 90s) arrives at Fircombe Manor to question the family and their weekend guests.



Suddenly EVERYONE is a suspect!

Everyone is a suspect after some GHASTLY goings on at Fircombe Manor on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Coronation Street star Philip Middlemiss guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

It's not looking good for Hugo Carleton (ex-Hollyoaks star Danny Mac) after he discovers that his dad, Lord Rodney (David Calder), knew all about Hugo's debts.



Plus, the fact that Hugo had been petitioning the family solicitors to convince them Rodney was no longer of sound mind, to gain power of attorney...

What has scheming son Hugo been up to on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

