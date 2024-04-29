EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale DESTROYS George Knight's life?

Jealous Cindy Beale issues her former husband George with a blackmail demand.

Cindy Beale issues ex-husband George Knight with a stinging ultimatum in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tensions remain high in The Vic as Gina and Anna Knight refuse to forgive Cindy for not telling them about George fighting at an underground boxing club.

Fearing she's at risk of losing her girls all over again, Cindy manages to persuade Gina and Anna to meet her for lunch, where she grovels for forgiveness and promises to convince George not to box again.

Staying true to her word, Cindy approaches George with the suggestion of online therapy to help channel his emotions. He initially dismisses the idea, but Cindy's powers of persuasion are strong and George eventually agrees.

Cindy begs Gina and Anna for forgiveness. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy tries to justify her reasons for keeping George's secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Unfortunately Cindy isn't so successful in convincing George to keep out of the ring.

With everyone out of earshot, George makes a call to Rufus to arrange another fight.

The landlord comes clean about his plan to Cindy, who can't believe he'd be so foolish given the doctors warning that one more blow to the head could kill him.

Refusing to allow the man she loves to kill himself, Cindy gets tough with George and issues him with an ultimatum that could have serious repercussions.

Will he be forced to give in?

Patrick is determined to get justice for Yolande. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick is frustrated by Levi's lack of progress in following up Yolande's complaint. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, it's been a day since Yolande Trueman told Levi that Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted her.

But Patrick Trueman is appalled to learn it will be another week before the trainee pastor meets with his superiors to discuss Yolande's very serious complaint.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Patrick collars Levi in the cafe and warns he'll be forced to take matters into his own hands unless he hurries things up.

With his anger building, Patrick is tipped over the edge when he sees Pastor Clayton posturing at the Community Centre.

He confronts his partner's tormentor before Yolande suddenly arrives and pleads with Patrick not to go any further.

Billy Mitchell tries to discover Stevie's ulterior motive. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell decides to go against his better judgement and meet estranged dad Stevie Mitchell for a drink.

Stevie's arrival in Walford has reopened painful old wounds for Billy - who was placed into foster care by his abusive father when he was just 10-years-old.

The OAP has insisted he's a changed character and wants the chance to build bridges, but Phil Mitchell is convinced he's got an ulterior motive.

Confronting his dad in the pub, Billy demands to know what he's playing at.

Stevie plays the victim and insists he's just a lonely old man who wants to get to know his family.

Later on, Honey, Will and Janet arrive home to discover Billy has invited Stevie over. Is he there to stay?

Denzel Danes introduces his mates to fitness influencer, Ebony. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Amy Mitchell is less than pleased to hear about boyfriend Denzel Danes' collaboration with fitness influencer, Ebony.

The teens' relationship is already under strain due to Denzel's obsession with attaining the perfect gym bod.

Will his partnership with Ebony cause even more problems?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm