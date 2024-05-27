EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale plots to steal George!

Cindy Beale uses Anna Knight to get close to George Knight.

Cindy Beale uses a drama with her daughter to get closer to ex George Knight in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy Beale is terrified for her daughter Anna Knight when she finds out she was mugged in McKlunky's.

After her partner Ian Beale breaks the news about Anna's assault, she's even more upset when Ian's mum Kathy Beale wryly puts the blame at her door for being a bad mother!

Determined to get justice for her daughter, she drags copper Jack Branning over to the Queen Vic to talk Anna into making a statement.

Still shaken by the incident, Anna flat-out refuses, despite pleas from Cindy as well as her dad George Knight.

Cindy Beale and George Knight play detective! (Image credit: BBC)

When Ian tries to apologise to Cindy for Kathy's nasty comments, she brushes him aside in irritation, insisting Anna is her priority right now.

Teaming up with George, the pair head to the Boxing Den to ask owner Phil Mitchell if anything was caught on the CCTV camera.

Ever since Cindy and George kissed after she helped him deal with revelations about his upbringing, she's been obsessed with her ex. Using Anna's plight to get closer to George, she lures him into sharing a cosy drink to chat about how to help their daughter.

When Anna walks in she's surprised to find her parents together and after they comfort her over what's happened, she leaves them to their chat.

Despite Cindy's best efforts, George is firm about bringing the evening to a close with no shenanigans and he shows her out. His son Junior Knight suspiciously watches from the shadows as Cindy leaves.

Ravi Gulati suspects Vinny Panesar is plotting betrayal. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati has been completely reeled in again by dad Nish Panesar after the news that Nish hasn't go long to live. With Nish's son Vinny Panesar seemingly totally on board about reconciling with his father, it's made Ravi suspicious.

Vinny washed his hands of him after Nish revealed his dark side and was caught out attacking his mum Suki Panesar. Confronting Vinny, Ravi accuses him of not being genuine but Vinny swears he's now loyal to Nish.

While Ravi reassures a grateful Nish that he'll be there for him, Vinny has a hushed discussion with mum Suki Panesar, as they plot to reclaim the Panesar business empire from Nish...

Reiss Colwell shares his concerns with Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Reiss Colwell is worrying about money after losing one of his biggest clients. Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe has misplaced his new friend Maya Houssain's number and asks Tommy Moon to track her down online.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.