EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox makes a shocking confession!

Denise Fox tells sister Kim Fox there's something she needs to tell her in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox has struggled with her horror secret in the months that followed Keanu Taylor's murder.

After a raging Keanu attacked bride Sharon Watts on Christmas Day, devastated to discover he wasn't her son Albie's biological father, a terrified Linda Carter stabbed Keanu with a meat thermometer.

The six women locked in the pub that day vowed to do anything they could to keep the killer secret and they dragged Keanu's body over to the boarded-up cafe, burying him under the floor.

After Denise realised that her distinctive 'D' necklace had fallen into Keanu's concrete grave, it sent her off the deep end. Denise started seeing visions of a dead Keanu and soon was caught in a terrifying psychotic break.

When the episodes culminated in her driving herself and stepdaughter Amy Branning into the woods in the dead of night, it was clear she was a danger to herself and others and her estranged husband Jack Branning was distraught when she had to be sectioned.

Jack Branning was devastated when wife Denise Fox was sectioned. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack found out the truth about the murder after catching Denise and Stacey Slater trying to rescue the necklace from the grave before Keanu's body was found.

Now that Linda Carter's son Johnny Carter also knows the truth, it seems the circle of conspirators is widening.

Although Denise's family are aware of her mental breakdown, they have been led to believe that it was due to her breakup with Jack.

Not wanting to worry Kim while she was away, Denise kept the news about her being sectioned from her. Now Kim is back in the Square she realises that she needs to tell her about it before she finds out from someone else.

When Denise reveals what happened to her, Kim is devastated for her sister. She demands to know what really sent Denise over the edge, suspicious that Denise isn't telling her the truth.

Will Denise be able to keep her secret?

Sharon Watts is desperate to go to Keanu Taylor's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts has been in a dilemma ever since she discovered that Keanu's funeral was set to go ahead this week.

After Keanu's body was recovered from under the cafe floor, the conspirators managed to fit up rapist Dean Wicks for the murder and put themselves in the clear.

Although Keanu did try to kill her, Sharon has always loved Keanu and the horror of losing him has been hard. Now that she's told son Albie that the man he knew as his father is dead, she wants to be there for his send-off.

Keanu's family can't stand Sharon, blaming her for all the ills that befell him.

Will Sharon make it to the ceremony?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.