EastEnders spoilers: Dotty Cotton breaks Vinny's heart

Dotty Cotton wonders whether to confess to sleeping with Finlay Baker.

Dotty Cotton has a confession for Vinny Panesar in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Dotty Cotton has spent the night with Finlay Baker after getting close with him the day before. The pair bonded over the loss of their fathers but things soon started to get a bit flirty.

When Vinny Panesar saw the pair arranging to go for a drink, he was consumed with jealousy and he ended up punching a shocked Finlay.

Furious with Vinny's actions, Dotty ended up going back home with Finlay and they had a hook up.

Bernie Taylor gives Dotty Cotton some advice. (Image credit: BBC)

When she does the walk of shame the morning after the night before, she's spotted by her shocked friend Bernie Taylor.

Realising straight away what Dotty's been up to, she advises her to be honest with a lovesick Vinny.

Dotty is in a dilemma and she retreats to the cafe to think about what to do.

Rocky Cotton sees her looking distressed and offers her some advice. He doesn't know what Dotty's been up to but he realises that whatever it is, she needs to be honest.

Fearing the worst but knowing she needs to 'fess up, Dotty confronts Vinny. He's devastated when she admits she slept with Finlay.

When Finlay then tries to intervene, it enrages Vinny, who throws Dotty out of the shared house.

Will Dotty be left homeless?

Frankie Lewis makes a stand with Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis has made a concerted effort to take her power back after the terrifying incident when she was followed home by a guy from the nightclub.

When she saw teenagers Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati make young Amy Mitchell feel uncomfortable with their comments, she failed to step in. But after another incident when she and Lola Pearce were hassled by a group of guys, Frankie decided enough was enough!

Determined to stand up for other women and girls who are suffering from unwanted male attention, she asks to see Nugget and Denzel in school.

The pair are left squirming when she furiously pulls them up about their behaviour towards Amy.

Will her words get through to them?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.