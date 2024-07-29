EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin plans a shock proposal for Suki!

Eve Unwin makes a decision about her future in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve Unwin has fallen right into Nish Panesar's trap and she's questioning girlfriend Suki Panesar's loyalty to her. A scheming Nish tracked down Suki's old love Ayesha and brought her to Albert Square in a deliberate bid to derail Suki and Eve's relationship.

Irritated that Suki is all over Ayesha and talking about what an amazing person she is, Eve hides her jealousy. When Suki has a proper heart-to-heart with her girlfriend about what happened between her and Ayesha all those years ago, Eve softens.

Still feeling uncomfortable about the situation, she talks to best mate Stacey Slater about her concerns. When Stacey points out that Nish has had a hand in all of this and is manipulating things, the penny drops for Eve.

After a chat with Reiss, Eve makes a decision and heads to the Queen Vic to find Suki, who is stunned as she proposes to her in front of all their friends and family!

What will Suki say?

Linda Carter turns to Jack Branning for support. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter has well and truly fallen off the wagon again as Dean Wicks' trial for the murder of Keanu Taylor approaches. Linda was the real culprit, stabbing Keanu while he was trying to strangle Sharon Watts and covering it up with the help of her friends.

After fitting up her rapist Dean for the murder, Linda has been forced to maintain a lie and she's been turning to the booze to bury her anxieties.

When she wakes up with a massive hangover, mum Elaine Peacock reminds her that Linda's little girl Annie has dentist appointment.

When Elaine offers to take Annie instead, Linda insists she'll take her, but she's dealt another blow when the dentist tells her that Annie's dental care has slipped.

Still plagued by thoughts of the trial, Linda asks copper Jack Branning for advice.

What is she contemplating?

Cindy Beale has a task for Bobby Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale's planned afternoon of illicit passion with Junior Knight is set to be derailed when Peter Beale needs her to look after the pie shop.

Determined not to miss a moment with Junior while partner Ian Beale is out of the Square, Cindy thinks on her feet and promotes a hapless Bobby Beale to manager!

While Cindy and Junior are ripping their clothes off back at No.45, an unwitting Bobby is struggling to look after Beale's Eels and failing miserably.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.