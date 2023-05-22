EastEnders spoilers: Honey Mitchell is DESPERATE to save Billy!

Honey Mitchell and Phil Mitchell beg Jack Branning to help them.

Honey Mitchell refuses to let Billy Mitchell miss his granddaughter's last moments in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Honey Mitchell is horrified that partner Billy Mitchell has been arrested and banged up at the police station!

With possibly only hours to go before cancer victim Lola Pearce Brown dies, Honey is desperate for Billy to be there for his granddaughter.

After Lola blacks out, the nurse Suzanne explains that Lola will frequently slip into unconsciousness and suggests that now is the best time for her loved ones to say their goodbyes.

Determined to make sure that Billy is at Lola's side, Honey heads to the police station with Phil Mitchell. They confront copper Jack Branning and demand that Jack set Billy free.

Sympathetic to Honey and Phil's concerns, Jack says he can only let Billy out if Nish Panesar drops the witness statement against Billy, who smashed up the Minute Mart window and accidentally punched Jack when he confronted him.

Honey and Phil head over to the Panesars' to talk Nish into dropping the charges against Billy.

Will Nish really be so vindictive as to prevent Billy sitting with his granddaughter as she dies?

Ben Mitchell is still missing but can his family track him down? (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell is still awol somewhere in the States and not answering his phone. He was determined to try and prolong a dying Lola's life by arranging specialist care in America.

But with Lola now close to death, Ben can't be reached and it looks like he might miss the opportunity to say goodbye to her.

When a frustrated Phil says he's going to the US to track his son down, Ben's mum Kathy Beale tells him not to be an idiot.

With Ben uncontactable, she teams up with Ben's husband Callum Highway to search the flat in an attempt to find out where Ben has gone.

Callum is flooded with relief when Ben finally calls him to say he's about to get on a flight home.

Not wanting to break the tragic news that Lola has only days if not hours to live, Callum keeps it secret.

Will Ben make it home in time to say goodbye?

Kim Fox collapses with a panic attack! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox continues to struggle with her anxiety issues. She's been having a tough time of it ever since Kim was in a car crash that nearly killed her stepson Denzel Danes.

When one of her Kimfluencer fans excitedly turns up at the salon, Kim is shaken by the encounter. She tries to put on a brave face but it's clear that the over-the-top fan has rattled her nerves.

The fan, Adele, asks Kim to record a birthday video for her daughter. On the verge of a panic attack, Kim rushes out of the salon.

Clutching her chest, Kim collapses on the street and is spotted by an alarmed Sonia Fowler. The nurse gets Kim to describe her symptoms and insists she needs to go to A&E to get checked out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.