EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale is hiding a suspicious secret!

Ian Beale continues to lie to his family in Thursday's second episode of EastEnders (8:45 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peter Beale and Cindy Beale have grown suspicious of Ian's shifty behaviour and are determined to find out what he's really up to. Peter remains sceptical of his dad as he goes to his council meeting and Cindy is unimpressed when Ian tells her he's attending a leadership course in Manchester, but isn't allowed to go with him.

Later on, Peter reveals that he checked with the council and knows Ian is lying and confronts him, demanding to know what’s really going on. Will Ian tell Peter the truth?

Phil Mitchell drives a wedge between him and his family. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Phil is Mitchell enemy no.1 at the moment after Billy Mitchell discovered that he set up his dad Stevie Mitchell and made everyone believe he stole the charity money, when it was actually Will Mitchell.

Consumed with anger, Phil continues to isolate himself and everyone close to him. Brothers Billy and Teddy Mitchell arrange a family dinner at Walford East but don't invite Phil until Jay Brown asks him to join them. Teddy tries to ease the tension as Phil takes a seat at the dinner table.

However, the meal plunges into disaster when Phil makes nasty comments about Stevie and Harry Mitchell provokes him over the missing car.

Harry accidentally knocks a drink all over Sharon Watts, so Teddy seizes the opportunity to ask her out again. She turns him down and he later arrives on her doorstep with a new blouse and wine.

Reiss Colwell conjures up an innovative way to line his pockets. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Reiss Colwell is in a bind over his wife Debbie's overdue care fees that are now in the thousands. He decides to use some creative accounting to get some extra cash while calling in the money Sharon’s owed.

He feels guilty when Sharon pays him, plus a bit extra for doing the job at short notice. At home, Reiss lies to Sonia Fowler that he has enough to pay Debbie’s care fees. How long will it be before Reiss' lies catch up to him?

Elsewhere, Kat Slater is horrified when her son Tommy Moon is caught on camera shoplifting at the Minute Mart. Jean Slater suggests that Tommy needs a job to keep him out of trouble.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.