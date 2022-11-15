EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher loses her baby?

Janine Butcher shows off her baby scan in the pub.

Janine Butcher has her scan but faces losing her baby in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher is all set to go off for her baby scan. Her babydaddy Mick Carter accompanies her to hospital and the pair are over-the-moon to see their baby on the monitor.

Back in the Queen Vic, Mick's ex Linda Carter is feeling miffed as she's been left alone to cope with a busy day of punters. She doesn't know that Mick's gone to Janine's scan and she feels like she's been dumped right in it.

Sharon Watts can see that Linda is struggling and she offers to step behind the bar to help out.

When Mick and Janine return, Linda is about to give Mick a talking-to when Janine shoves her scan under Linda's nose. Taken aback, Linda tries not to rise to Janine's deliberate attempt to wind her up. Instead, she heads out to see her Community Payback Officer Murray.

Feeling on top of the world, Janine goes out alone to the tube. But disaster strikes when she falls down the stairs.

Rocky Cotton and Mitch Baker check up on Harvey Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is excited at the prospect of the start of the World Cup and he arranges pre-match drinks before the game. When his mate Harvey Monroe fails to appear, he's left concerned and he's determined to check up on him.

Rocky takes Mitch Baker and Stacey Slater with him to Harvey's flat. They are shoced when they get inside to find both Harvey and the flat in a state.

Revealing what he's been up to, Harvey claims that he's been messaging his online date Sophia again and he's completely besotted!

Billy Mitchell has been struggling over Lola Pearce's cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce prepares herself for her radiotherapy treatment but she's still not willing to tell daughter Lexi Pearce the awful truth.

With the doctors claiming that nothing can be done to cure her of her aggressive brain tumour, it's too much for her to bear to tell Lexi that she may not have long left.

When Freddie Slater finds Lola's' granddad Billy Mitchell in tears, Billy is forced to confess the awful truth about Lola's condition.

Freddie offers Billy a few words of wisdom and Billy feels comforted. He puts on a brave face as he takes Lola to her appointment.

Also, Suki Panesar and Nish Panesar are back in the Square after their business trip and Eve Unwin reaches out to Suki.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.