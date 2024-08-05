EastEnders spoilers: Johnny Carter kisses Callum Highway!

Johnny Carter tries to tempt Callum Highway to cheat on Ben Mitchell in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Johnny Carter is horrified after finding his mum Linda Carter at death's door! He hurriedly called an ambulance and the paramedics arrive to try and save her life.

After she's rushed to hospital, a devastated Johnny turns his anguish on Gina Knight, blaming her for not looking after his mum while he was out, when she promised him that she would.

With Linda in a dicey situation, Johnny is grateful when Callum Highway provides a shoulder for him to cry on.

Misinterpreting the married copper's kindness for something more, Johnny moves in for a kiss...

Callum faithfully promised his jailed husband Ben Mitchell that he would wait for him until he returned home but can Johnny tempt him to cheat?

Junior Knight is left in a tricky situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight plans another evening of passion with Cindy Beale, who is thrilled by their secret affair. Cindy is cheating on partner Ian Beale but she's done it before so no surprise there!

When Junior suggests to Cindy that she come round to his place later for a glass of wine, Cindy doesn't need asking twice! She gets herself all glammed up in anticipation of another evening of illicit passion while Ian is away in the States.

Things are about to get VERY complicated for Junior when his half-sister Gina Knight turns up on the doorstep!

He's stunned when she explains she wants to move out of The Queen Vic flat and she asks him if she can move in with him.

Aware that Cindy could turn up any moment, Junior panics and he tells Gina it wouldn't be a good idea...

Hurt by he brother's rejection, Gina is blindsided but will she find out what her mum has been up to?

Anna Knight's secret is out! (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater has been squashing his romantic yearnings for barmaid Anna Knight, as Anna is in a relationship with his best friend Bobby Beale.

The pair have been spending a bit of time together recently after Freddie helped Anna deal with a horrific spiking incident in the club.

The more time they spend together, the closer they've become but Freddie had no idea that Anna was into him, too, until he overheard her sister Gina Knight confirming it!

Now the cat is out of the bag, he tries to put some distance between him and Anna but how long can they continue to deny it?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.