EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Cotton and Suki Panesar hatch a CUNNING PLAN!

Kathy Cotton and Suki Panesar hatch a new cunning plan in Monday's episode of EastEnders (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Six - aka Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Branning, Stacey Slater, Kathy and Suki have desperately been trying to cover their tracks since Linda killed Keanu Taylor in the Vic on Christmas Day.

But the ladies' worst fears were realised last week when Keanu's rotting corpse was found buried underneath the floor of the café.

As the residents reeled in horror from the grisly discovery, Keanu's former fiancée Sharon found herself under arrest!

Johnny Carter is horrified to hear what Kathy and Suki are planning. (Image credit: BBC)

It's the morning after the night before and Sharon is relieved when Johnny Carter arrives at the station to offer her legal representation.

Holding her nerve, Sharon continues to stick to her version of events of what happened at Christmas.

But she and Johnny are rattled when the detective presents new evidence.

Will she crumble under the pressure?

Johnny the heads back in Walford and holds a meeting with the women so they can get their stories straight before they're all questioned by the cops.

But when Johnny later arrives home without Sharon, he's stunned when steely Suki and Kathy reveal they've come up with a new plan of action.

Kat Mitchell defends ex-husband Phil against Felix Baker. (Image credit: BBC)

With Sharon being held at the station, Phil Mitchell asks Zack Hudson if he can look after young Albie, but is met with a firm no.

While the locals rally round grieving Bernie Taylor, the gossip mill goes into overdrive over Sharon's possible involvement in Keanu's death.

Phil jumps to Sharon's defence, which gets Felix Baker's back up. He furiously accuses the Mitchell of killing Keanu - just as Phil's estranged wife Kat Mitchell intervenes.

After talking things through with Kat, Phil then overhears a conversation between Denise and Stacey, prompting him to make the former an intriguing offer.

Distraught George Knight cuts ties with mum Gloria. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, George Knight is shocked when he receives a call from the CPS to say his mum Gloria has given them information about Eddie.

The Vic landlord's world was turned upside down after learning Eddie had murdered his biological father, Henry Kofi Asare.

Moments after getting off the phone, George is visited by Gloria, who encourages him to testify against Eddie.

But just as George starts to believe Gloria is on his side, he overhears a call between her and Eddie and it becomes clear she can't turn her back on her evil husband.

With the red mist descending, George orders Gloria out of his pub - and life - once and for all.

Heartbroken Bernie Taylor leaves for Spain to break the news of Keanu's death. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Linda comes to blows with Cindy Beale when she makes a snide comment about Sharon - forcing Jack Branning to intervene to diffuse the situation.

Heartbroken Bernie departs Walford to visit mum Karen in Spain and break the news of Keanu’s death.

And Jack begs Denise to forgive his fling with Stacey and give their marriage another go.

But it's not his lucky day when furious Dee tells him it's no use grovelling - they're finished, for good!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.