EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor makes a DESPERATE move to see his daughter!

Keanu Taylor struggles with Lisa Fowler's demands over little Peggy in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor is bowled over to have daughter Peggy Taylor in the Square, after her nan Lisa Fowler brought her over from Portugal.

Although Lisa has clearly allowed Keanu to see Peggy because she has an agenda, the absent dad brushes aside any worries to spend time with her.

There's a sweet moment when Keanu takes Peggy to his and fiancee Sharon Watts' house to make friends with her half-brother Albie.

When Peggy's granddad Phil Mitchell finds out that Lisa has let Keanu take Peggy for a few hours, he's surprised she's letting him near her.

Realising that he needs to find the money to pay off Lisa, a skint Keanu asks Taylor's Autos new accountant Reiss Colwell how he can get money out of the business, revealing he needs some quick cash.

Pleased about how the meeting went between Peggy and Albie, Keanu is left stunned when Lisa ups her financial demands.

Why is she so desperate for money?

Stacey Slater has an uncomfortable date with Theo Hawthorne. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has arranged a date with teacher Theo Hawthorne but she's starting to wonder whether it's really a good idea.

She first had dealings with Theo after he helped out Freddie Slater with his ADHD and then bought her pregnant daughter Lily Slater the new trainers she wanted.

Theo has been kind to the family, but there's an inkling that something is not quite right, although Stacey doesn't seem to have caught on to the warning signs.

When Stacey's ex Martin Fowler makes it clear that he disapproves of their date, it only makes a stubborn Stacey determined to go along, if only to spite Martin!

After meeting up with Theo in Walford East, the date gets off to an awkward start and not long in, it's clear that Stacey is DEFINITELY not getting the feels.

Will their first date be their last?

Kim Fox is floored by another panic attack. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is hiding how much she's struggling now that her court ordeal for reckless driving is over. Her panic attacks that began after the car accident that nearly cost Denzel Danes his life haven't abated. If anything, they've got worse...

Keeping her mental health struggles from her family is only plunging her deeper into anxiety and only nurse Sonia Fowler realises how bad things have got.

Talking to Kim about her treatment options, Sonia warns her that there's a long waiting list for help.

After asking Sonia to keep her struggles from boyfriend Howie Danes, she goes back to work at The Albert. When Eve Unwin and Howie find out that the pub hasn't been opened, they go in search of Kim.

Finding Kim in the midst of a panic attack and cowering in the darkened pub, Howie is horrified. He begs her to let him help her out and she finally agrees.

Anna Knight helps out Bobby Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bobby Beale asks to join in on Rocky Cotton's epic stag night but is quickly shut down by stags Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe! After admitting his disappointment to barmaid Anna Knight, she tricks Rocky into inviting him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.