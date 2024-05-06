EastEnders spoilers: Lauren delivers Whitney's baby while TRAPPED in a van?

Will Whitney make it to hospital in time to give birth?

Whitney Dean fears she'll be forced to give birth in the back of a van as her labour rapidly progresses in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney and Lauren Branning are trapped inside Bianca Jackson's mate's taco van with seemingly no way out.

The pair were locked in by Penny Branning, who was sick of their squabbling and thought they needed to sort things out.

Under pressure from Bianca, Lauren was about to come clean about her one-night stand with Zack Hudson - but before she could say anything Whitney's waters suddenly broke.

As Whitney's contractions build, panic sets in when Lauren tries to raise the alarm but discovers her phone is out of battery.

And the girls' cries for help go unanswered as the locals are too busy enjoying Whitney and Zack's sten-do celebrations to hear them.

Meanwhile, Zack starts to fret when he discovers his pregnant fiancée is nowhere to be found.

He goes out in search of her, but is then distracted by the entertainment.

Will Lauren be forced to deliver Whitney's baby?

Meanwhile, Tommy Moon turns matchmaker as he attempts to get Kat Slater and Alfie Moon back together.

The lad has cottoned on to the fact his dad is still head over heels for Kat and wants to try to help him win her back.

Actioning his plan, Tommy takes his younger brothers Bert and Ernie home, giving Alfie the chance to make his move.

But things don't go to plan when bumbling Reiss Colwell interrupts with an announcement that completely kills the mood.

Across the Square, troubled Nugget Gulati has a lot on his mind.

The teen tried to put the moves on Denzel Danes' girlfriend Amy Mitchell and when she rejected his advances he panicked and made out it was the other way round.

Nugget's dishonesty has lost him a mate in Amy, and the lad starts questioning the rest of his friendships after a run-in with Penny Branning and an awkward encounter with fitness influencer Ebony.

Feeling uncomfortable in his own skin, Nugget decides bodybuilding steroids are the answer and asks Denzel to hook him up.

