EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter puts The Six in DANGER!

Linda Carter is terrified when Alfie Moon starts asking questions in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter is shaken when Alfie Moon sends her a text asking her more questions about what she said to him the previous evening.

After getting drunk in The Albert, Alfie took her home and she started to open up to him but she's NO idea how far she went!

The terror of realising she may have confessed to murdering Keanu Taylor sends her in a spin and she arranges to meet up with Alfie.

Desperate to shut him down, she twists her words from their heart-to-heart. She hopes that she's done enough to stop him from working out the true horror of what happened and the fact that there's a body under the floor of the cafe!

How far will Linda have to go to make sure Alfie never knows the truth?

Stacey Slater and Kathy Cotton are HORRIFIED by Denise's stunt! (Image credit: BBC)

In The Vic, Elaine Peacock has Psychic Madame Tellerina up on the stage, as part of the evening's entertainment.

Kathy Cotton, Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar are all watching the show when their fellow conspirator in murder, Denise Fox walks in.

Much to their horror, a haunted looking Denise volunteers herself for a reading with the psychic, hoping in some strange that she can get solace and absolution for her crimes.

It seems the ghost of Christmas past is not going to make things better and back at home, Denise's grip on reality begins to slip even further...

What is she about to do?

Kat Mitchell can't forgive her cheating hubby Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Mitchell is unimpressed when her cheating hubby Phil Mitchell hands her a wad of cash to help with the boys.

When she tries to return it to him, he asks her to come back home and try again.

Still heartbroken after discovering that Phil slept with Lola Pearce-Brown's mum Emma Harding, Kat makes it clear that she can't forgive him for his betrayal.

Kat struggles with her feelings for Phil but, putting on a brave face, she meets up with the reluctantly newly single Nish Panesar and the pair half-heartedly toast to their freedom.

Denzel Danes gets obsessed with fitness influencers. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Amy Branning feels hurt when Denzel Danes ignores her as he watches a fitness influencer's videos on his phone then bails out of dinner to go to the gym.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.