EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell flees Walford?

Sam Mitchell is ready to cut her losses in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell is desperate to get back in brother Phil Mitchell's good books after he pretty much excommunicated her from the family!

He was in a fury that Sam was allowing drugs to be sold in the club and that his son Ben Mitchell bought some from the dealer and nearly died.

Sidling up to Phil's fiancee Kat Slater, Sam asks her to put in a good word for her. But there's no love lost between the women and Kat tells her firmly that there's no way she's getting involved!

With few options left, Sam decides that her return to Walford is at an end and she needs to get herself out of there. She asks Kat for the code to the safe so she can retrieve her passport.

Not trusting Sam, Kat gives her the code but warns her that she'd better not find anything else missing.

Suddenly it seems that Sam's plans are about to change when Zack Hudson gives her a call to say that he's found Ben's rapist Lewis Butler.

A devious Sam takes the gun from the safe and she and Zack set off to find him...

Ben Mitchell is out of hospital but what kind of state is he in? (Image credit: BBC)

Ben is finally discharged from hospital after recovering from the near fatal incident when he overdosed on drugs and booze.

After nearly losing his life, he's in a delicate state and Phil realises there's a long road ahead for Ben to heal his emotional wounds.

Determined to help Ben come to terms with the horrific rape that sent him spiralling, Phil meets with Keeble. He asks her to throw the book at Ben's attacker, Lewis Butler to get justice for Ben.

Will she agree?

Mitch Baker gets a shock on the day of Avery Baker's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker is in a emotional mood on the day of brother Avery Baker's funeral. As the mourners gather for the funeral to get underway, Mitch is surprised to see that nephew Felix Baker has arrived as his glamorous alter ego Tara.

Although taken aback by it, Mitch realises that Felix is being sincere and he wanted to turn up as Tara as a tribute to his much missed late father. Mitch makes a heartfelt apology for not being understanding and Tara gives a touching tribute to his dad.

Meanwhile, there's a few hitches with the day, as funeral director Stuart Highway is distracted. Not only does he turn up late for the funeral, he forgets some important details and ends up upsetting Mitch.

Jay Mitchell is frustrated with Stuart's sloppy behaviour and with complaints mounting he makes the decision to fire Stuart from the job!

Also, Kim Fox is conflicted when Howie Danes reveals son Denzel will have to stay for a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Ash Panesar is concerned about mum Suki Panesar and Mr Lister's ears prick up when he discovers that Honey Mitchell is now single!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.