EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts sets her sights on another Mitchell?
Airs at 8 pm on Thursday 4 July 2024 on BBC One.
Sharon Watts goes on a date with Teddy Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ever since the infamous Sharongate scandal, former lovers Sharon and Phil Mitchell have always held a candle for each other over the years. Their undeniable connection has been put to the test even more after Sharon discovered her son Albie Watts was actually Phil's and not her fiancé Keanu Taylor's.
Sharon just can't seem to escape Phil's romantic clutches as they recently shared another passionate moment after Sharon admitted her part in her Keanu's murder. Protective Phil promised to keep her secret and they kissed when they had an emotional conversation about their past.
Sharon told Phil that she wasn't ready for anything more, but they constantly find themselves drawn to each other, especially since Phil has been bonding with Albie to try and build a relationship with him. However, it looks like there could be another Mitchell that might disrupt their blossoming romance once again.
Newcomer Teddy causes a stir with dad Stevie Mitchell as he has a flirty drink with Sharon after leaving the gym in a mess from the night before. Stevie disapproves of his son getting involved with Phil's ex, but when Teddy tries to convince Sharon to stay for another drink, she playfully rebuts him and leaves.
Given Sharon's history with the Mitchell family, it's bound to be a recipe for disaster, so how will Phil react to Teddy's meddling in his complicated love life?
Elsewhere, it's drama at the Slater household. After Jean Slater was convinced that Harvey Monroe was having an affair with Maya Houssain, she was completely blindsided when he told her what had actually been going on with his new friend.
Jean tries to convince Harvey not to go through with his plan. But will he listen to her pleas?
EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Monday at 7:30 pm due to Wimbledon.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.