EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts sets her sights on another Mitchell?

Is Sharon Watts about to get involved with another Mitchell man?

Sharon Watts goes on a date with Teddy Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since the infamous Sharongate scandal, former lovers Sharon and Phil Mitchell have always held a candle for each other over the years. Their undeniable connection has been put to the test even more after Sharon discovered her son Albie Watts was actually Phil's and not her fiancé Keanu Taylor's.

Sharon just can't seem to escape Phil's romantic clutches as they recently shared another passionate moment after Sharon admitted her part in her Keanu's murder. Protective Phil promised to keep her secret and they kissed when they had an emotional conversation about their past.

Sharon told Phil that she wasn't ready for anything more, but they constantly find themselves drawn to each other, especially since Phil has been bonding with Albie to try and build a relationship with him. However, it looks like there could be another Mitchell that might disrupt their blossoming romance once again.

Sharon shared another charged moment with former flame Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Newcomer Teddy causes a stir with dad Stevie Mitchell as he has a flirty drink with Sharon after leaving the gym in a mess from the night before. Stevie disapproves of his son getting involved with Phil's ex, but when Teddy tries to convince Sharon to stay for another drink, she playfully rebuts him and leaves.

Given Sharon's history with the Mitchell family, it's bound to be a recipe for disaster, so how will Phil react to Teddy's meddling in his complicated love life?

Jean Slater tries to persuade Harvey Monroe that what he plans to do is wrong for everyone. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, it's drama at the Slater household. After Jean Slater was convinced that Harvey Monroe was having an affair with Maya Houssain, she was completely blindsided when he told her what had actually been going on with his new friend.

Jean tries to convince Harvey not to go through with his plan. But will he listen to her pleas?

EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Monday at 7:30 pm due to Wimbledon.