EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts struggles with heartbreak over Albie!

Sharon Watts prepares to tell Albie about his 'dad' Keanu.

Sharon Watts decides to tell her son Albie the truth about his father in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts is in a terrible position after it was confirmed that her murdered ex Keanu Taylor's funeral is coming up.

After Sharon and her fellow conspirators buried Keanu's body in the cafe to cover up his stabbing at Christmas, she let her young son Albie believe his 'dad' had just left town.

Not only does the tot have no comprehension that the man he calls dad is dead, but there's also the little matter that Phil Mitchell is Albie's biological father!

With the wake due to go ahead in the Queen Vic pub, Sharon realises that she needs to be truthful with her son. Linda Carter offers to support Sharon as she breaks the news but she insists she can do it on her own.

When good friend Martin Fowler gives Sharon some advice, she finally plucks up the courage to tell little Albie. After a touching gesture from Linda's son Ollie, she decides to go to Keanu's funeral for her son.

Kim Fox is fuming with Yolande Trueman and Patrick Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox and Howie Danes are alarmed to discover that Yolande Trueman and Patrick Trueman went on holiday and left Howie's teenage son Denzel Danes on his own!

After Kim and Howie took a job on a cruise ship, they left Denzel in Yolande and Patrick's care. Matters are more complicated than they know, as Yolande's terrifying ordeal with Pastor Clayton is still a secret from them.

Yolande and Patrick were keen to get away on a break after her sexual assault and Denzel promised them he could be trusted alone. Now he's got himself involved in the gym and influencer Ebony, he's been making some dubious choices.

When Denzel goes to meet with Ebony, he's fuming when his dad interrupts and humiliates him.

Can Howie get through to his son?

Yolande Trueman has struggled in the wake of her attack by the pastor. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Yolande and Patrick return from their break and are taken aback by Kim's fury but they have other things on their mind.

After reporting her sexual assault by Pastor Clayton to church leader Levi, Yolande was hopeful that the Pastor would be dealt with and she can get some kind of justice for her ordeal, or at least stop him doing it to anyone else.

When she gets back to the Square she confesses to Patrick that she's worried that she hasn't heard anything from Levi about how things are progressing.

Chelsea Fox asks Yolande and Patrick to be her son Jordan's godparents and Yolande is over-the-moon but she's horrified when Chelsea reveals that Levi has left town...

Is Yolande still at the mercy of the evil pastor?

Bianca Jackson hopes a few drinks will ease her troubles! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bianca Jackson is feeling down after her recent altercation with Reiss Colwell and she heads to the Queen Vic to drown her sorrows with Kat Slater.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.