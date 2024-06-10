EastEnders spoilers: Stevie Mitchell makes a shock discovery about grandson Will!

Stevie Mitchell is shocked when he finds Will Mitchell going through his mum's purse!

Stevie Mitchell plots to find a way to help a troubled Will Mitchell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders on BBC Two (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stevie Mitchell has been doing his best to bring the family together ever since his surprise arrival in Walford.

It's been a long road trying to convince son Billy Mitchell not to send him packing, as Billy suffered badly at the hands of a neglectful Stevie when he was bringing him up.

Billy's children Will Mitchell and Janet Mitchell are keen to have a relationship with granddad Stevie, who's been on his best behaviour in a bid to win over Billy, as well as his nephew Phil Mitchell.

Stevie Mitchell asks Mo Harris to help Will out of a fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy is left concerned after the dads-and-sons Father's Day fishing trip the previous day when Stevie seemed to be having memory problems, as he called Billy by the wrong name...

When Billy is forced to confiscate Will's phone, much to his son's distress, Stevie tries to calm things down.

Later, he finds Will rifling through mum Honey Mitchell's bag and demands to know what he's up to.

Spotting a text on Will's phone, Stevie asks him straight if he owes money to anyone. Will is forced to admit that he's being blackmailed and Stevie turns to Mo Harris for help.

Yolande Trueman is confronted by the pastor and his wife. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman vows that she's not going to let her attacker Pastor Clayton get the better of her, even though it seems the pastor won't be brought to justice for his horrific assault.

When her husband Patrick Trueman suggests that maybe she should back out of going to Chelsea Fox's son Jordan's baptism, she insists she won't be put off despite the pastor's involvement.

When Yolande finds out that Patrick has tried to do some meddling to help her out, she's fuming and tells him not to interfere.

A few wise words from friend Elaine Peacock harden Yolande's resolve but when she bumps into Pastor Clayton and his wife outside the community centre, she's left rattled...

EastEnders continues on BBC Two due to football on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.