EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar is forced to do the unthinkable!

Nish Panesar is in the mood for a champagne celebration.

Suki Panesar makes a desperate move to save herself and The Six in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar has had her nerves tested on more than one occasion since the deadly events of the previous Christmas.

The six women present in the Queen Vic on Christmas night when Nish was dealt an almost deadly blow from a champagne bottle and Keanu Taylor was stabbed to death with a meat thermometer conspired to keep what really happened a secret.

Now that rapist Dean Wicks has been fitted up for Keanu's murder, the ladies have been hoping that they're finally in the clear but evidence of the real crime has been leaking...

Over the course of the year, Johhny Carter, Jack Branning and Phil Mitchell have all found out what the ladies have been hiding as their story started to fall apart.

Suki Panesar gathers The Six to tell them the bad news. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki invites the women over to No.41 on orders from a gloating Nish, but doesn't let them know the bombshell that's about to hit them...

Once they're gathered they realise that Nish knows their secret and they are terrified that the arch manipulator will use it against them and they'll all end up in prison.

Determined to rescue the situation, Suki sends everyone home so that she can plead her case to Nish alone.

Can Suki buy Nish's silence?

Martin Fowler wants to know the truth from Ian Beale about the fate of the market. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler is terrified that he's going to lose his living after finding out that the market may get closed down and redeveloped.

Market Inspector Honey Mitchell calls a crisis meeting with the other traders in the Vic, breaking the news that not only could the market be given the chop, there's also talk of redeveloping the Albert Square gardens.

The stallholders ask Ian Beale what the council is plotting and he opens up about the shocking plans.

There's uproar in the pub and things are about to get a bit too hot to handle for Junior Knight when it's revealed that he's been given the contract for the redevelopment!

Kojo Asare wants to help out Jean Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kojo Asare brings Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe back together by encouraging them to have a heart-to-heart.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.