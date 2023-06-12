EastEnders spoilers: Vinny Panesar has MURDER in mind!

Vinny Panesar is determined to get rid of Eve Unwin for good in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vinny Panesar is still stewing over the shocking revelations about his mum Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. While Suki throws herself into arranging a Fathers' Day celebration for husband Nish Panesar, Vinny can't help sniping at her.

In The Queen Vic, Suki gathers the family but when Vinny spots Eve in the pub his mood darkens. Suki heads to the pub toilets and Eve intercepts her, begging her lover to stop living a lie.

When the couple emerge from the toilets, Vinny is waiting outside. Hitting out at Suki with a few home truths, he then threatens Eve. Not fazed by Vinny's attempted intimidation, she challenges him to do his worst.

Riled by Eve's words, Vinny heads out of the pub on a mission. Knowing that Eve is due to take Finlay's sports car on a trip to Brighton, he heads to Taylor's Autos and tampers with the brakes.

Is Eve's life in danger?

Jay Brown steps in when Lexi Pearce gets upset with Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown are doing their best to support Lexi Pearce following the tragic death of her mum Lola Pearce. The two dads try to tempt Lexi into leaving the house to get some lunch.

When Lexi defiantly tells Ben that she'd like to speak at her mum's funeral, it makes Ben anxious. Worried that it will be too big a deal for his daughter, he forbids her to do a speech.

Furious with Ben, Lexi lashes out at him and unable to cope, Ben breaks down. Jay steps in to make peace between the pair and gets them to agree to talk it through over lunch.

With calm now restored, Ben reveals to Lexi that he's decorated her bedroom in his and husband Callum Highway's flat, so it's ready for her to move in as soon as she wants to.

Phil Mitchell asks for Callum Highway's help. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is given food for thought after Linda Carter corners him about this new best mate George Knight. Linda shares her suspicions that George is hiding something sinister about his wife Rose Knight's disappearance.

Although sceptical, Phil finally agrees to talk to his contacts and look into it. He's got a business deal going with George and he doesn't want to get involved with someone he can't trust.

Making use of the fact that his son-in-law is a copper, he asks Callum if he can search the police database to see if he can turn up anything about either George or Rose.

Will Callum be able to find anything?

Elaine throws a glittering karaoke competition! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Elaine Peacock arranges a 'Battle of the Dads' karaoke competition for Fathers' Day, while Freddie Slater encourages Bobby Beale to do what it takes to get his gran's wedding guests to the ceremony.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.