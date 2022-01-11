'Emmerdale' spoiler: Cain Dingle SNAPS as Al does the dirty on his sister Chas…

Cain Dingle isn't about to let Al mess his family around.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is hopping mad in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the sale of the Woolpack close to closing, Chas and Marlon are on tenterhooks.

The burned-out shell of the pub no use to them and seeing as the insurance invalid, the only way of getting any money out of what's left of the formerly family-run business is to hand over the pub to Al.

The Woolpack exploded on Christmas Day. (Image credit: ITV)

As they prepare to sign the pub away, Chas' husband Paddy casts his eye over the document and is galled to notice a change they'd not been warned about.

Furious Chas takes a closer look and is appalled to realise Al has sneakily lowered the sale price by a huge £20K.

Of course, this means the deal is once again up in the air but Chas is livid when her fiery brother Cain Dingle then steams in and tears the contract to shreds!

Meanwhile, Al has to go back to his hard-nosed boss Gavin with the bad news that Chas and Marlon still haven't signed because of the drop in payout Gavin demanded.

But Gavin doesn't want to know the details. He wants the deal done and warns Al he's got two days to sort it or else…

As Cain Dingle's brother-in-law Mack gets involved in the hoo-ha, he swipes Al's phone.

The next thing we know, a figure is seen expertly snipping through the brake leads of Al's car…

Cain and Mackenzie corner Al who's trying to buy the Woolpack for a rockbottom price. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn's upset about the fight she's had with Billy.

Seeing his daughter Dawn looking so sad is getting Will down, which in turn is affecting Will's fiancé Kim!

Engaged couple Dawn and Billy have fallen out. (Image credit: ITV)

When Kim notices how sad Will is about his daughter Dawn's upset, she offers her help. (Image credit: ITV)

When Kim offers to sort out the problem, will the Tate get results?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.