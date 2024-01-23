Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron is CAST OUT of the Dingles as Cain fights for his life

Aaron Dingle has had a fight with his uncle Cain who's in hospital

Will Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle apologise in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

When Aaron Dingle stole Cain's car it was the end of the road. The mechanic had had it up to the back teeth of his aggro nephew and an ugly fight blew up in the garage.

But it was Cain who came off worse as Aaron refused to let it drop. And having beaten his uncle black and blue, he left him for dead on the garage floor and walked away.

Cain and Aaron had a terrifying fight in the garage after angry Aaron stole his uncle's car. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain's now in hospital and Aaron is having to face the consequences of what he's done.

Though he's been taking no prisoners since Caleb and Cain dragged him back to the village, Aaron's gone and done it now and the Dingles, who have been frustrated by his nasty behaviour, are now utterly disgusted by him.

As Chas blanks her son, Mack tells him he deserves what's coming to him.

In hospital, Moira's relieved when her husband comes round. But though the doc prescribes more rest, Cain discharges himself… Will he come looking for Aaron?

Moira's been keeping vigil by her husband's bedside. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain comes round and is prescribed bed rest. (Image credit: ITV)

More stress hits the clan when Liam persuades Chas to tell them her terrible news.

The Dingles are arguing in the pub when Chas pipes up and reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the family gathers round in support, Aaron keeps his distance, upsetting his poorly mum even more. Will the outcast do a runner?

Having discharged himself from hospital, Cain's in the Woolpack with his family when his sister Chas reveals she has breast cancer. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been cast out by his family, Aaron's unmoved when he learns his mum has cancer. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Nicola resigns from the council and learns a date's been set for Angel's plea hearing.

