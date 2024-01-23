Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron is CAST OUT of the Dingles as Cain fights for his life
Airs Monday 29th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Will Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle apologise in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
When Aaron Dingle stole Cain's car it was the end of the road. The mechanic had had it up to the back teeth of his aggro nephew and an ugly fight blew up in the garage.
But it was Cain who came off worse as Aaron refused to let it drop. And having beaten his uncle black and blue, he left him for dead on the garage floor and walked away.
Cain's now in hospital and Aaron is having to face the consequences of what he's done.
Though he's been taking no prisoners since Caleb and Cain dragged him back to the village, Aaron's gone and done it now and the Dingles, who have been frustrated by his nasty behaviour, are now utterly disgusted by him.
As Chas blanks her son, Mack tells him he deserves what's coming to him.
In hospital, Moira's relieved when her husband comes round. But though the doc prescribes more rest, Cain discharges himself… Will he come looking for Aaron?
More stress hits the clan when Liam persuades Chas to tell them her terrible news.
The Dingles are arguing in the pub when Chas pipes up and reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the family gathers round in support, Aaron keeps his distance, upsetting his poorly mum even more. Will the outcast do a runner?
Elsewhere Nicola resigns from the council and learns a date's been set for Angel's plea hearing.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!