Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer clashes with Samson over baby Esther

Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) is starting to struggle with life as a single mum on Emmerdale.



Ever since she found out she was pregnant, Amelia's baby daddy, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) has been no help whatsoever.



Samson is not interested in being a dad, and previously tried to pressure Amelia into having an abortion...



However, after going into labour and giving birth to baby daughter, Esther, during the dramatic storm, Amelia is determined to do make the most of motherhood.



But it's starting to take its toll.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Amelia starts to doubt her abilities as a mum.



Her dad, Dan (Liam Fox), tries to reassure her that things will get better.



But Amelia is not convinced.



She's desperate for a break but unable to find a babysitter.



However, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) has an idea...

Samson is NOT impressed when his stepmum, Lydia, leaves him holding the baby!



Later, when Amelia arrives at the Dingle family farm to pick-up Esther, she is stunned when Samson suggests they put their daughter up for adoption!



Samson cruelly reminds Amelia that she previously booked an appointment for an abortion...



But Samson's scheming backfires and just convinces Amelia that she is on her own as far as baby Esther is concerned.



She warns the angry lad that SHE will decide what's best for Esther and not him!



Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Samson is ready to give up so easily.



He's determined to get rid of his unwanted child one way or another...



Sinking to a new low, Samson makes an EMERGENCY phone call.



WHAT kind of trouble is Samson sending Amelia's way?



