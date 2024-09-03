Emmerdale spoilers: An explosion erupts — will Moira and Ruby survive?

Mack and John race to the scene of the fire and decide they're going in…

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Ruby Milligan could be dead in Wednesday's episode

Having seen smoke billowing out of the barn at Butler's, Mack tries to reach Moira to find out what's going on.

Failing to get an answer from his farmer sister, panicked Mack calls his brother-in-law Cain before jumping on a quad bike and racing to the scene with farmhand John.

Horrified by the sight of the building which is ablaze, Mack and John decide they're going in… Will they find Moira and Ruby inside? Are the women alive?

Will Mack and John locate and save Moira and Ruby? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Cain and Chas career in to the farm and leap out of the car.

Cain and Chas race to the farm… (Image credit: ITV)

Cain's horrified to see his wife's barn is engulfed in flames… (Image credit: ITV)

As Cain runs towards the building, terrified about his wife, Chas tries to stop her brother.

He and Chas race to towards the barn… (Image credit: ITV)

But an explosion does that for Chas, throwing them all to the ground…

… but are thrown to the ground when the building explodes. (Image credit: ITV)

Will anyone survive the horror?

Will is also alerted to the scene, meaning he misses out on a scheduled meet and money-drop with his blackmailer who's going to show him they're far from happy to have been stood up…

Will's meant to be meeting with his blackmailer and paying up the silence money but the farm fire puts paid to that… (Image credit: ITV)

