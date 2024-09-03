Emmerdale spoilers: An explosion erupts — will Moira and Ruby survive?
Airs Wednesday 11th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Ruby Milligan could be dead in Wednesday's episode
(ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having seen smoke billowing out of the barn at Butler's, Mack tries to reach Moira to find out what's going on.
Failing to get an answer from his farmer sister, panicked Mack calls his brother-in-law Cain before jumping on a quad bike and racing to the scene with farmhand John.
Horrified by the sight of the building which is ablaze, Mack and John decide they're going in… Will they find Moira and Ruby inside? Are the women alive?
Meanwhile, Cain and Chas career in to the farm and leap out of the car.
As Cain runs towards the building, terrified about his wife, Chas tries to stop her brother.
But an explosion does that for Chas, throwing them all to the ground…
Will anyone survive the horror?
Will is also alerted to the scene, meaning he misses out on a scheduled meet and money-drop with his blackmailer who's going to show him they're far from happy to have been stood up…
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!