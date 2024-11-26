Emmerdale spoilers: April in grave danger as she's kidnapped!

Is HORRIBLE history about to repeat itself for Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr) on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



TEN years ago on the ITV soap, bad boy Ross became SECRET lovers with copper, Donna Windsor.



Donna tragically plunged to her doom from a multi-storey car park during a struggle with notorious criminal, Gary North!



On tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of Emmerdale, Donna's now teenage daughter, April (Amelia Flanagan), finds herself in similar peril when she is kidnapped by ruthless boxing promoter, Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore)...



Ross is alarmed when Jade threatens April's life unless he hands back the £10,000 cash, she believes he has stolen from her!



Trouble is, Ross does not have the money.



Ross is horrified when he arrives at the very same place where he witnessed Donna die a decade ago...



As Jade continues to demand her money back, can Ross talk his way out of trouble before something TERRIBLE happens to terrified April?

Jade threatens Ross over the STOLEN money on tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale - Donna Dies - YouTube Watch On

It doesn't look like Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is ready to forgive and forget over the past.



Ruby's estranged dad, Anthony (Nicholas Day), has just revealed the news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.



But Ruby does not want to play happy families after the way her parents turned their backs on her when she first got involved with husband, Caleb Miligan (William Ash).



However, Caleb is worried that the rift with Ruby could end up driving both Anthony and the couple's daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), away again.



Can Ruby be convinced to try and make things work with her dad, in order to keep Steph in their lives?

Can Caleb convince Ruby to reconcile with her estranged dad Anthony on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX