Emmerdale spoilers: April Windsor returns to school. But is it too soon?

Emmerdale's April Windsor attempts a return to school

April Windsor's time on the streets was harrowing, terrifying and tragic.

When the troubled teenager made the decision to vanish from her family home in Emmerdale at Christmas, she had no idea how bad things would get as living life as a rough sleeper.

The teenager's naivety soon gave way to a hardened shell as knock after knock took its toll.

When she was found and returned to the village – having given birth to a very premature stillborn baby – April was barely recognisable to her bewildered dad Marlon and stepmum Rhona.

Now, as brittle April tries to assimilate herself back into 'normal' life, she returns to school.

But with the teenager needing love, compassion and understanding, the cruel corridors of her high school fail to deliver.

In the loos hiding out, April feels lonelier than ever as she hears her peers talking about her.

Will the harsh experience ruin the progress she's made?

Elsewhere, Jacob tries to drown out his pain.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm / 7.30pm on ITV.