Emmerdale spoilers: BAD NEWS for Bob Hope and Brenda...
Airs Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) and his ex-wife, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), have been becoming increasingly worried about his teenage daughter, Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling), on Emmerdale (7:30 pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cathy has been struggling with her mental health in recent weeks on the ITV soap, and has been referred to the adolescent mental health services.
Bob and Brenda are thrown when Cathy's headteacher, Miss Cathcart, visits them at home and suggests the schoolgirl defers her studying for a year.
Cathy won't be granted an access arrangement without a formal diagnosis of what's going on with her.
Cathy desperately doesn't want to be kept back a year at school.
But can Miss Cathcart be persuaded to let Cathy continue with her studies and take her school exams?
Caleb Milligan (William Ash) wants to know where his son, Nicky (Lewis Cope) spent last night.
Nicky confesses he was with SOMEONE.
But WHO?
Desperate to get away from his dad, Nicky hurries off to The Woolpack with his fiancee, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).
It's been a whirlwind romance for Nicky and Gabby since he begun working as a nanny at Home Farm earlier this year.
If only Gabby knew about Nicky's ulterior motive for trying to get married as soon as possible...
Romance continues to blossom between Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and Faye (Jane Gurnett).
Faye reveals there's been a fire at the women's refuge.
Mary is eager to help out her new lady love and proposes arranging a fundraising event.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
