Emmerdale spoilers: Bear rumbles Mandy's saucy secret! But will he tell Paddy?

Bear wants to know the full story about Mandy's saucy secret life.

Emmerdale's Mandy has got Bear on her case in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle can barely contain her excitement about her upcoming hen do and wedding.

But before she can let herself get involved in the girly fun she's got her soon-to-be father-in-law Bear booked in for a beard trim – and a secret appointment with one of her findom clients.

Passing Bear's trim on to Amelia, Mandy sneaks off to get into character as financial dominatrix Madame Diamante Dales.

But as she's going through the motions of her secret sex work, she's unaware her saucy online role-play is being broadcast into the salon via her karaoke machine!

Bear is horrified when he accidentally overhears Mandy working with one of her findom clients. (Image credit: ITV)

Bear is sat alone waiting for Amelia when he hears the unmistakeable sound of Mandy's voice.

But as the conversation plays out, he's left feeling utterly furious and is convinced his son's fiancée is cheating on him.

When Bear confronts Mandy, will she manage to talk her way out of trouble?

Bear confronts Mandy about what she's doing behind his son Paddy's back. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, having read up about findom, Bear is in two minds about what to do.

As an impromptu stag do gets underway for Paddy, Bear's conscience bears the burden.

Will he spill Mandy's secret to his son?

Nicola and Jimmy reel when they hear that their incarcerated daughter Angel has been in a fight in the Young Offender's prison.

Nicola and Jimmy learn their daughter Angel has been in a fight in the Young Offenders' prison (Image credit: ITV)

