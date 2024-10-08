Emmerdale spoilers: Belle, Sam and Cain grieve for their beloved dad

Sam Belle and Cain Dingle mourn for their dad Zak.

Emmerdale's Sam, Belle and Cain Dingle are heartbroken in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's a day the Dingles hoped would never come. Head of the family, Zak, has died.

As Cain shares the awful news with them all, it's some comfort that he will now be reunited with his beloved late wife Lisa and sons Ben and Butch who died years ago.

At Wishing Well, Cain tells his family that Zak has died. (Image credit: ITV)

Zak Dingle leaves a huge hole in everyone's hearts in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Life in the village will never be the same again without Zak.

Zak with his wife Lisa (Image credit: Andrew Boyce)

At Wishing Well, the family homestead, the Dingles cling together, lost in their sadness and grief.

The Dingles find comfort in being together in the wake of the terrible news that Zak has died. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle, Sam and Cain are hit hardest. Breaking away from the rest of the family, the distressed siblings head out on to Dingle land and share their memories.

Sam, Belle and Cain Dingle take a private moment to discuss their beloved dad. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, with the tragic news having spread around Emmerdale, the villagers gather as Sam and Cain drive off to Scotland to bring their father home where he belongs.

