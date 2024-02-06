Emmerdale spoilers: Belle and Tom's wedding CANCELLED?

There is wedding drama ahead for Belle and Tom.

There's tension between groom Tom King and his bride Belle Dingle in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tom has been keeping a close eye on all the wedding prep (in fact, he's basically done all of it!).

In fact, it's all making us feeling a bit uneasy. Tom may be all sweetness and light, and he's clearly besotted with Belle but isn't he acting just a little bit... well, controlling?

And let's not forget how he reacted during the flashback episode when Belle turned down his first proposal.

Something's not right here - could Belle be making a big mistake?

Anyway, there was more evidence of Tom's controlling behaviour in yesterday's episode when he wasn't overly happy that Belle announced she was planning to keep her own name. Once a Dingle, after all, always a Dingle!

When Belle explained exactly why she wanted to keep her own name, Tom was unable to argue his point, and he agreed that it was fine (erm, of course it is!).

Is Belle making a mistake? (Image credit: ITV)

But the next day, he isn't feeling so chipper and he's still brooding over Belle's decision.

The bride and groom-to-be have a long chat about it all, and Belle realises it's very important to her future husband. So, eager to make him happy, she agrees - she'll take his name and become Mrs King.

But has she just given in - again - to his demands? And will she live to regret being so eager to please?

Is this marriage really going to be Belle's happy ever after?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.