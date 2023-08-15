Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock goes into BATTLE with Nicola King!

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is on a mission in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale sisters Bernice Blackstock and Nicola King are always there for each other when it counts. But like most siblings, trouble can quickly flare out of nowhere, as can the desire to outdo each other.

In the cafe, they get talking about the village needing new pads for the defibrillator and decide they're going to compete to see which of them can raise the most money.

Who will come out on top?

At the Hide, Charles and Manpreet are having a quiet moment when Jai arrives and makes another bid for her to return the necklace his dad, her former husband Rishi, once gave her.

The doc is furious with Charles when he fails to take her side in the matter. Will Manpreet hand over the Sharma heirloom that seems to be causing grieving Jai so much extra heartache?

Charles' day goes from bad to worse when his mum Claudette then asks him to make himself scarce so she can have a romantic meal with Victor.

At the B&B, Wendy and Bob continue to try to get their relationship back on track. While Wendy worries about Bob's health, he's busy trying to stage a surprise… Will Bob pull it off?

