Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock goes into BATTLE with Nicola King!
Airs Friday 25th August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is on a mission in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Emmerdale sisters Bernice Blackstock and Nicola King are always there for each other when it counts. But like most siblings, trouble can quickly flare out of nowhere, as can the desire to outdo each other.
In the cafe, they get talking about the village needing new pads for the defibrillator and decide they're going to compete to see which of them can raise the most money.
Who will come out on top?
At the Hide, Charles and Manpreet are having a quiet moment when Jai arrives and makes another bid for her to return the necklace his dad, her former husband Rishi, once gave her.
The doc is furious with Charles when he fails to take her side in the matter. Will Manpreet hand over the Sharma heirloom that seems to be causing grieving Jai so much extra heartache?
Charles' day goes from bad to worse when his mum Claudette then asks him to make himself scarce so she can have a romantic meal with Victor.
At the B&B, Wendy and Bob continue to try to get their relationship back on track. While Wendy worries about Bob's health, he's busy trying to stage a surprise… Will Bob pull it off?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!