Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock wants answers
Airs Friday 16th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock confronts Rishi about their failed date in Friday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Bernice Blackstock hasn't been the luckiest in love and is currently single.
So the idea of a lowkey lunch date with fellow singleton Rishi Sharma appealed to the flirty beautician.
But Bernice was mortified when the Sharma granddad bailed on her leaving her high and dry without explanation.
Will Rishi explain when Bernice confronts him about his vanishing act?
Noah Dingle's path to adulthood takes another positive step in the right direction.
Having done a vocational course when he was in prison, Noah's thrilled when bonafide electrician Marcus agrees to take him on as his apprentice.
Will Charity be proud of her lad?
Has Noah turned a corner since his incarceration for stalking his ex, Chloe?
Following their therapy session it's tense between Liam and recovering addict Leyla Cavanagh who return to the village together.
Have the married couple got the strength to make it through yet another really rocky patch?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
