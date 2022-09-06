Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock wants answers

Bernice was left high and dry by Rishi and wants to know why.

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock confronts Rishi about their failed date in Friday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernice Blackstock hasn't been the luckiest in love and is currently single.

So the idea of a lowkey lunch date with fellow singleton Rishi Sharma appealed to the flirty beautician.

But Bernice was mortified when the Sharma granddad bailed on her leaving her high and dry without explanation.

Will Rishi explain when Bernice confronts him about his vanishing act?

Rishi vanished when he was meant to be having lunch with Bernice who now wants to know why… (Image credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle's path to adulthood takes another positive step in the right direction.

Having done a vocational course when he was in prison, Noah's thrilled when bonafide electrician Marcus agrees to take him on as his apprentice.

Will Charity be proud of her lad?

Has Noah turned a corner since his incarceration for stalking his ex, Chloe?

Electrician Marcus signs up trainee sparky, Noah, to be his apprentice. (Image credit: ITV)

Following their therapy session it's tense between Liam and recovering addict Leyla Cavanagh who return to the village together.

Have the married couple got the strength to make it through yet another really rocky patch?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.