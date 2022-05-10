Emmerdale spoilers: Billy Fletcher receives a TERRIFYING threat!

Billy Fletcher is confronted by his racist attacker Jordan in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy Fletcher was left in a very bad way after the horrific and random racist attack.

What was supposed to be a chilled night out with father-in-law Will Taylor ended up with Billy in hospital, after thug Jordan Greenlow beat him up in the street, purely because he was black.

Matters have been complicated by the fact that rookie duty solicitor Ethan was given Jordan as a client.

Wanting to do a good job for his firm, Ethan has been left conflicted over whether he's doing the right thing by putting his career before his friend and his principles.

Jordan Greenlow threatens Billy to back down. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy has been worried that his previous form of going to prison for GBH - as well as being a black man - gives him little hope of countering Jordan's claim that he's the innocent party.

Although the extent of his injuries make it clear that he was attacked, he's worried that the courts will believe Jordan's vile lies.

Already very shaken by the incident, Billy is horrified when a threatening Jordan pays him a visit.

He makes it clear that Billy better watch himself as he's not acting alone and is part of a racist gang...

Is Billy in real danger?

Mary Goskirk tries to reassure Marlon Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle's struggles with his stroke recovery received a huge setback when he contracted asphyxiation pneumonia shortly after his return home from hospital.

A concerned Liam Cavanagh realised he was struggling to breathe after Bear Wolf took him to the allotments. After Liam rushed him to casualty, thankfully Marlon fought off the pneumonia. But he's been confined to a hospital bed ever since.

With his health much improved, he's given the go-ahead to return home, but the incident has left Marlon terrified.

Fiancee Rhona Goskirk's mum Mary Goskirk has been a huge help to the couple by taking on some of his care.

Seeing Marlon's reticence to leave, she tries to reassure him that he will be safe and looked after.

Will Marlon take her words to heart?

