Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope has ANOTHER heart attack?
Airs Thursday 14 September 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
It was only recently that Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) collapsed from a heart attack and was rushed to hospital on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of the ITV soap, will there be another medical emergency for stressed-out Bob?
Bob is trying to be supportive since his teenage daughter, Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) was officially diagnosed with PMDD.
But Cathy is feeling frustrated that she hasn't been offered a cure for the condition that has been wrecking havoc on her life this year.
In a heated moment, Cathy throws a garden ornament through a window at the village B&B!
When Bob's now ex-girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) tries to intervene and calm down Cathy, the angry teenager shoves her to the ground!
As Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sharma) and Bernice Thomas (Samantha Giles) both get involved, it's all too much for Bob, who feels a twinge of pain in his chest...
Is Bob having another heart attack?
Meanwhile, Cathy flees the scene and later finds an unexpected someone to share her trouble with.
But WHO?
Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is thrilled when her boyfriend, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) suggests they go out on a date.
But should Chloe really be wondering why Mack is suddenly making such an effort with their relationship?
She remains blissfully unaware that Mack hooked-up with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), just a few weeks ago!
Mack has sworn Charity to secrecy.
If the truth comes out, it could wreck the happy family life that Mackenzie has been building with Chloe and their baby son, Reuben, these past few months.
But that's the thing about ticking time bombs.
They tend to EXPLODE sooner or later...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.