Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope has ANOTHER heart attack?

It was only recently that Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) collapsed from a heart attack and was rushed to hospital on Emmerdale.



On tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of the ITV soap, will there be another medical emergency for stressed-out Bob?



Bob is trying to be supportive since his teenage daughter, Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) was officially diagnosed with PMDD.



But Cathy is feeling frustrated that she hasn't been offered a cure for the condition that has been wrecking havoc on her life this year.



In a heated moment, Cathy throws a garden ornament through a window at the village B&B!



When Bob's now ex-girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) tries to intervene and calm down Cathy, the angry teenager shoves her to the ground!



As Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sharma) and Bernice Thomas (Samantha Giles) both get involved, it's all too much for Bob, who feels a twinge of pain in his chest...



Is Bob having another heart attack?



Meanwhile, Cathy flees the scene and later finds an unexpected someone to share her trouble with.



But WHO?

Wendy tries to calm down Cathy on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

There's DRAMA after angry Cathy smashes a window at the B&B on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is thrilled when her boyfriend, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) suggests they go out on a date.



But should Chloe really be wondering why Mack is suddenly making such an effort with their relationship?



She remains blissfully unaware that Mack hooked-up with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), just a few weeks ago!



Mack has sworn Charity to secrecy.



If the truth comes out, it could wreck the happy family life that Mackenzie has been building with Chloe and their baby son, Reuben, these past few months.



But that's the thing about ticking time bombs.



They tend to EXPLODE sooner or later...

Mackenzie is still hiding his dirty little secret from Chloe on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

