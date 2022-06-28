Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle and Faith reunited?

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is thawing in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With his wife Moira's words ringing in his ears, Cain Dingle seems to be defrosting… Or is he?

Faith Dingle is pleased as punch when her gruff son pitches up with a card his young son Kyle has made for his poorly gran who has recently told her loved ones she has terminal cancer.

Later, in the Woolie Cain sits down with Faith and makes an attempt at conversation.

Cain Dingle sits down to have a drink with his mum Faith, who's thrilled to bits. (Image credit: ITV)

While Moira's happy to see her husband making an effort with his mum, it's going to take Cain a lot more than a chat over a drink to impress his sister Chas.

Chas soon has other things on her mind. Her heart's in her mouth when the doctor calls Faith wanting her to come in to discuss the results of her scan…

Meanwhile, miles away from Emmerdale, Charles is scouring the streets for his daughter Naomi who was adopted at birth.

He's never met her but Ethan's boyfriend Marcus has given him a photo of Naomi having found one online. But so far, vicar Charles hasn't had any luck with his search.

Back in the village, Manpreet has returned from Ibiza and wants to see her boyfriend Charles. Ethan fills her in and wonders what it would be like to have a sister in his life.

And Ethan might just find out as Charles eventually strikes lucky and clocks Naomi!

She's working in bar and is clearly in the middle of an argument with her boss.

Overwhelmed, Charles can't help but butt in. Naomi's stunned as 'stranger' Charles shoves her boss and announces he's her dad!

Charles tracks down his daughter Naomi and floors her boss! (Image credit: ITV)

Charles reveals he's Naomi's biological dad. (Image credit: ITV)

How will Naomi react to the bombshell news? (Image credit: ITV)

How will she react?

At the HOP, Amy reels when Matty blows up at her. As he snaps, sending a chair flying, Amy has no idea what's up with her boyfriend who's in a terrible mood.

His mum Moira does though… What's eating Matty?

Amy doesn't know what's got into her moody boyfriend Matty. (Image credit: ITV)

Matty flips out, kicking a chair in the HOP as he storms off. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weekdays on ITV from 7.30pm.