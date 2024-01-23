Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle makes a SHOCKING CONFESSION to Moira
Airs Tuesday 30th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle gets real in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Moira Dingle is really worried about Cain.
Her husband should still be in hospital given the injuries he sustained when his aggro nephew Aaron beat him black and blue.
But Cain wanted out and is now back at home scoffing painkillers like they're sweets.
With Moira fussing round him, Cain just can't handle it and storms out on his wife.
But some breathing time works wonders and sees the gruff Dingle return ready to level with Moira.
What's Cain got to say?
His sister Chas is also going through it. And as her cancer diagnosis weighs heavy on her mind she's also got her outcast son Aaron to worry about.
Knowing his name is mud with the Dingles, Aaron has decided he's going to do a runner, and when Chas realises what her son is up to, Mackenzie's drafted in to try to stop him.
But Aaron's not happy when Mack approaches him. As Aaron makes it clear he's not up for talking things through will Mack persevere?
At the Woolie, Chas and Charity get to talking over a bottle of wine. Will Charity open up about her suffering?
Later, troubled siblings Chas and Cain seek each other out to reflect on what's going on in their lives.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
