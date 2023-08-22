Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Milligan ATTACKED! Can Nate and Cain save him?

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan is in deadly danger in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Nate Robinson in a whole heap of trouble at the driving firm, his employer and uncle, Caleb Milligan, is going to have to help him sort it.

Fellow employee Corey – who's been doing secret dodgy drops for gangster Harry – is furious when Nate, who backed out of the illegal arrangement, reveals the guns he took off him have gone missing. Corey knows full well that Harry is going to utterly lose it when he finds out.

Trying to get ahead of the problem, Caleb sets up a meeting with Harry.

Meanwhile, stressed-out Nate reveals what's going on to his wife Tracy. She's furious that he's put himself in this position and insists he involves his dad Cain.

Over at the car office, Caleb's already with Harry and is attempting to hold his own. But when he tells Harry there will be on more dodgy dealings going on inside his business, the gangster's heavies pounce…

Is Caleb about to get killed? Will Nate and Cain arrive in time to save him?

At the Hide, Victoria needs help and as she's moaning about needing a new chef, Suni jumps at the chance to try out.

Vic's impressed and takes him on. But Gabby, who of course is no fan of Suni's, tells Jacob she's livid about it.

Elsewhere it's Amelia's birthday and with dad Dan in prison she feels miserable and alone.

