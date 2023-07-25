Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas catches Nicky kissing Suni!
Airs Wednesday 2nd August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas gets an eyeful of her ex kissing new arrival Suni in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Gabby Thomas hasn't been in the best of moods since she found out on her wedding day that her fiance, Nicky Milligan, was gay.
As the future she had mapped out in her head fell apart she slumped into a miserable place.
So it's a real smack in the face for the single mum when she catches Nicky smooching Suni in the cafe.
Not known for her shy and retiring behaviour, how will fiery Gabby handle this?
And will Nicky and Suni find the right words to say to make it sting a little less?
There's drama elsewhere as Dan can't get hold of his daughter Amelia who appears to have vanished into thin air.
When he twigs that Sarah knows where she's got to, the mechanic reels as she explains Amelia's gone to the police to tell them that Lloyd attacked her.
At the station, terrified about the lie she's about to tell to try to spare her dad from going to prison for punching Lloyd, Amelia's ready to talk…
Will Dan and Victoria make it to the station in time to stop Amelia committing a crime of her own?
Upset by Bernice's underwhelming reaction to news of a new bus stop, Nicola reveals the secret behind it. Bernice is shocked when her sister admits it's more than a bus stop, it's a memorial for Harriet and Liv who died in last year's lethal wind storm.
