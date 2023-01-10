Emmerdale spoilers: Can anyone SAVE Paddy Dingle?
Airs Friday 20th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is in a downward spin in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Paddy Dingle has been slowly slipping into a black hole.
The vet has been heartbroken by Chas' betrayal. Her affair with Al shattered his world. There had been talk of his wife running off with Al to start afresh, taking her daughter Eve with them. Al had even sorted a house.
Al's dead — and that's a whole other story — but the damage is done. Paddy and Chas are now through. Their family life with their daughter Eve at its heart, is destroyed.
For a time, Paddy felt buoyed by the support of the Dingles who were disgusted by Chas for cheating on her husband with the family's numero uno enemy Al.
But there's been a thaw. Chas has pretty much been forgiven by the Dingles and as such, Paddy feels adrift.
Luckily, he's got his dad Bear onside. And Bear is one very worried man. Noticing every heartbreaking knock his son has taken, Bear is concerned to notice Paddy is now distancing himself from Eve, his beloved little girl.
After talking to Bear, will Vinny — who's still grieving his wife Liv's death — help Paddy find a way through his dark days?
Elsewhere, Mary's dipping her toe into the world of online dating and shows her profile to fellow singleton OAP, Rodney.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
