Emmerdale spoilers: Can anyone SAVE Paddy Dingle?

Paddy Dingle is feeling more alone than ever… can someone help him through his dark days?

Paddy Dingle is in a downward spin in Friday's episode

Paddy Dingle has been slowly slipping into a black hole.

The vet has been heartbroken by Chas' betrayal. Her affair with Al shattered his world. There had been talk of his wife running off with Al to start afresh, taking her daughter Eve with them. Al had even sorted a house.

Chas had an affair with Al which blew up her marriage to betrayed Paddy. (Image credit: ITV)

Al's dead — and that's a whole other story — but the damage is done. Paddy and Chas are now through. Their family life with their daughter Eve at its heart, is destroyed.

For a time, Paddy felt buoyed by the support of the Dingles who were disgusted by Chas for cheating on her husband with the family's numero uno enemy Al.

But there's been a thaw. Chas has pretty much been forgiven by the Dingles and as such, Paddy feels adrift.

Luckily, he's got his dad Bear onside. And Bear is one very worried man. Noticing every heartbreaking knock his son has taken, Bear is concerned to notice Paddy is now distancing himself from Eve, his beloved little girl.

Bear is worried about his son Paddy's state of mind. (Image credit: ITV)

After talking to Bear, will Vinny — who's still grieving his wife Liv's death — help Paddy find a way through his dark days?

Vinny Dingle became a widow when a wind storm took his wife Liv's life last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mary's dipping her toe into the world of online dating and shows her profile to fellow singleton OAP, Rodney.

Mary shows Rodney her online dating profile. (Image credit: ITV)

