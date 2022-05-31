Emmerdale spoilers: Can Charity Dingle stop Sarah from leaving?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 9th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns her granddaughter's about to do a bunk in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle's had a lot on her plate since her son Noah stalked Chloe and ended up in court.
All sorts of drama has hit the fan since and Charity's been consumed by it all.
But Sarah, who lives with her gran Charity, feels her needs have fallen by the wayside especially as Charity forgot her blimmin' birthday.
Feeling as if Charity's still completely fixated on all things Noah, Sarah decides she's done and secretly packs her things.
Stashing her bag, Sarah's on track to go when Faith twigs and tips off Charity.
It's another blow for Charity who fully blames herself for the mess her family is in.
Can she convince Sarah to stay?
At Home Farm, Will is waiting on the DNA results from Mike. He's desperate to find out if his fiancée Kim's son Jamie Tate is still alive so he can stop sneaking around behind Kim's back and get it sorted.
But Will reels when his dodgy pal Mike demands £3K for the DNA results!
Will hasn't got that kind of money but he knows someone who has… Feeling sick to his stomach, Will nabs funds from Kim's haulage business and to pay Mike.
Unaware that already Kim's twigged that he's up to something, how will she react when she goes on to find the cash and her haulage accounts open on his laptop?
Amelia's obsession with her image swerves into dangerous territory when she collapses in front of her mates.
Cathy knows slender Amelia's been taking a supplement to try to put on weight so she can look slim thick but will she tell a grown-up... or at least Samson?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.