Emmerdale spoilers: Can Charity Dingle stop Sarah from leaving?

Charity Dingle needs to talk fast to stop Sarah from leaving the village... Will she succeed?

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns her granddaughter's about to do a bunk in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle's had a lot on her plate since her son Noah stalked Chloe and ended up in court.

All sorts of drama has hit the fan since and Charity's been consumed by it all.

But Sarah, who lives with her gran Charity, feels her needs have fallen by the wayside especially as Charity forgot her blimmin' birthday.

Feeling as if Charity's still completely fixated on all things Noah, Sarah decides she's done and secretly packs her things.

Faith spots Sarah's packed bag and tips off Charity… (Image credit: ITV)

Stashing her bag, Sarah's on track to go when Faith twigs and tips off Charity.

It's another blow for Charity who fully blames herself for the mess her family is in.

Can she convince Sarah to stay?

At Home Farm, Will is waiting on the DNA results from Mike. He's desperate to find out if his fiancée Kim's son Jamie Tate is still alive so he can stop sneaking around behind Kim's back and get it sorted.

Will has paid his dodgy ex-prison mate Mike to try to track down Jamie Tate, who Gabby thinks is still alive. (Image credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate faked his own death to get away from his mum Kim and the mess he'd made of his life. (Image credit: ITV)

But Will reels when his dodgy pal Mike demands £3K for the DNA results!

Will hasn't got that kind of money but he knows someone who has… Feeling sick to his stomach, Will nabs funds from Kim's haulage business and to pay Mike.

Unaware that already Kim's twigged that he's up to something, how will she react when she goes on to find the cash and her haulage accounts open on his laptop?

Kim's horrified when she finds the haulage company accounts open on Will's laptop and a huge sum of money in his bag. She has no idea he's trying to find out if her son faked his death. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's obsession with her image swerves into dangerous territory when she collapses in front of her mates.

Image-obsessed Amelia has been taking a supplement to try to gain weight to get the slim thick look. (Image credit: ITV)

Cathy knows what Amelia's up to but will she tell Samson - or an adult? (Image credit: ITV)

Cathy knows slender Amelia's been taking a supplement to try to put on weight so she can look slim thick but will she tell a grown-up... or at least Samson?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.